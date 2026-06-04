Teresa Reveles: Where is Richard Simmons House Manager Now?

ABC News/Hulu’s ‘The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special’ explores the titular fitness guru’s rise to fame, sudden withdrawal from the limelight, and untold final years. He was arguably one of the most inspirational and positive health instructors to ever be a part of the industry, especially because he promoted wellness over aesthetics throughout his decades-long career. Unfortunately, he passed away a mere day after his 76th birthday inside his Los Angeles, California, mansion in 2024, with his house manager Teresa Rvelses being the one to find him.

Teresa Reveles and Richard Simmons Developed a Friendship Over Time

Teresa Reveles first came across rising international personality Richard Simmons in the late 1980s, when she was hired to work at his expansive Hollywood Hills home. What neither expected was that their meeting would give rise to an almost 4-decade relationship that transitioned from housekeeper to house manager, friend, and confidante, thanks to unwavering loyalty. It didn’t matter to them that there was initially a bit of a language barrier, since she is not a native English speaker, because they both found a way to communicate that worked.

Teresa and Richard actually grew so close by the 2010s that he once stated on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ he was never lonely because he had the companionship of his house manager. There were subsequently questions about the authenticity of their bond since she was on his payroll, but they knew their reality and understood there was true affection, care, and kindness between them. Therefore, even when he stepped away from the public eye, and rumors that he was being held hostage by her began swirling around, it reportedly didn’t affect their personal connection. What turned everything upside down was Richard’s unexpected demise on July 13, 2024. As per Teresa’s account, she became worried about her boss/friend on the morning of his birthday on July 12 when he didn’t show up for breakfast. She thus decided to check on him, only to find him in pain on the floor of his bathroom.

The house manager claimed he told her he fell upon getting dizzy at some point during the night and then couldn’t get up because of a sharp pain in his leg. Since her bedroom was behind the kitchen downstairs, she reportedly hadn’t heard him call for help even once. According to her account, she tried to get Richard to agree to go to a hospital, but he didn’t want to go on his birthday. He reportedly told her, “Not today, Teresa. Tomorrow, I’ll do anything you want. Tomorrow, call the ambulance. Tomorrow morning, you do everything.” But alas, when she went to wake him up at 9:30 am on July 13, she found him unconscious on the floor beside his bed – he had fallen again while trying to get up during the night. “I know he pass out right away,” she said. “Right away, I knew he pass out. I run. I went and hold him. I knew it was too late to help him. I hug him, I kiss him, and I told him to talk to me.”

After Some Legal Battles, Teresa Reveles Now Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

After Richard’s unexpected death, Teresa and his family became entangled in legal proceedings, as she claimed she was forced to relinquish her role as a co-trustee of his considerable estate. In a petition she filed on September 25, 2024, she claimed that “immediately” after the fitness instructor’s private funeral, his brother, Lenny Simmons, and his wife, Cathy Simmons, took her “to a meeting… to discuss Richard’s financial affairs.” She then referred to the entire situation as a “nefarious scheme,” indicating they took advantage of her lack of English proficiency to get her to sign papers that had her giving up the title of co-trustee. However, in a response filing in late October, Lenny alleged she was never a co-trustee to begin with; she was only a significant beneficiary as specified in Richard’s will.

In a statement to People, Lenny revealed that his filing addresses and refutes “what Teresa has claimed. They also provide a brief summary of the reasons I declined Teresa’s request to serve as co-trustee and my concerns about why she is proceeding with this litigation.” As if that’s not enough, a family spokesperson also added that they believe her actions do not represent the estate’s best interests, alleging she stole some items shortly after Richard’s death. According to the court filings, she was accused of taking jewelry and watches worth over $434,000, $600 in cash, a few collectible dolls from the fitness instructor’s private collection, and two of his iconic striped gym shorts. However, as there have been no formal updates on the matter, we believe all parties involved ultimately managed to settle their differences privately. So, today, from what we can tell, 75-year-old Teresa prefers to lead a quiet life well away from the limelight, focusing on just herself and her loved ones in their base in California.

Read More: Lenny Simmons: Where is Richard Simmons’ Brother Now?