Terror Tuesday: Extreme Episode 2 Ending, Explained

For its second episode, ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme,’ the Thai horror anthology series brings a tale ripe with supernatural dread as it haunts a young woman. After landing a job as the in-house seamstress at Nongnuch Wedding Dress Store, Milk begins work and moves into the upstairs apartment of the store. However, the store’s workshop—still dusted over from its last inhabitant’s abandonment—seems to carry eerie secrets within. As such, when a wedding dress shows up at the shop out of the blue, it draws Milk into its foreboding clutches. Consequently, as she begins working on altering the dress, she ends up falling victim to its grisly history. Thus, as the store’s mystery begins to unravel, so does Milk’s sanity, bringing the lucidity of her experiences into question. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Milk’s New Job: A Descent Into Madness

After visiting Nuch’s wedding dress store on an errand with her ex-boss, Milk manages to score employment under the former woman with increased pay and free housing. However, after Bank—her boyfriend—drops her off at the store for her first day, she realizes Nuch is going away on vacation. Naturally, Milk is expected to look after the store on her own. Furthermore, Nuch instructs her to work on any unfinished projects in the workshop that the former seamstress had left behind. As such, Milk’s first day on the new job begins after a tour of the threadbare bedroom, luxuriously decorated photography room, and an ominous workshop populated with mannequins and flickering lights.

Still, the pros outweigh the cons for Milk—although that might only be because she’s blissfully unaware of a cryptic talisman that falls off the building’s rooftop water tank. Blissfully unaware of the same, the seamstress opens up shop the next day and sees to a customer who doesn’t seem to like anything in the store. Nonetheless, eager to make a sale, Milk checks the stock upstairs at the workshop, where she miraculously finds a beautifully crafted wedding dress on one of the dummies. Even so, once Milk brings it out to the bride, the dress fails to fit her.

After the bride attempts to push her into altering the dress in time for her upcoming wedding, something takes over Milk, and she insults the customer and asks her just to lose weight instead. Consequently, the scandalized customer threatens to ruin the store’s reputation by posting about her actions on the internet, which compels Milk to agree to complete the alterations before the impossible deadline. Therefore, the young woman begins frantically overworking herself at the workshop, attempting to alter the intricately designed dress in a week.

During this time, increasingly eerie things begin happening around the shop—until a loud sound late into the night takes Milk to the photography room. Yet, the shadows behind the curtains turn out to just be Bank. Although her boyfriend tells her she had let him into the store earlier, Milk has no recollection of the event, including the couple apparently sleeping together. The conversation dissolves into an argument after she tries to ask him about marriage, only for him to reveal he doesn’t even care about having a ceremony.

After Bank leaves, Milk’s already spiraling condition only worsens as she throws herself into her work with a concerning dedication. Furthermore, she also begins popping weight-loss pills to the point where her frame visibly deflates. Eventually, the week passes—and the bride returns only to find that the dress has somehow gotten even smaller on her. However, while Milk tries to salvage the situation, an unnatural force zips up the dress on the customer, suffocating her on the spot.

Who Does the Dress Belong to? Who is Peet?

Even though the store—especially on its upper floors—has an uncanny environment from the start, the same escalates with the appearance of the mysterious wedding dress. Furthermore, Milk’s health spirals out of control once she begins working on the same dress, laboring away at the sewing machine to the point where she no longer flinches upon catching the needle in her fingers. Likewise, she begins undergoing memory lapses and hallucinations, even adopting eccentric habits such as sewing her own hair into the dress.

Things come to a head a week later when the dress tries to suffocate the customer all on its own, leading Milk to pass out from the stress. Once she wakes again, the customer and her husband have fled the store, leaving the dress behind. Moreover, they have uploaded their awful experience at the store on social media, inviting multiple missed calls from Nuch. Overwhelmed and agitated, Milk calls back the owner to tell her about the cursed dress. Somehow, she seems to know that the dress belonged to a woman named Peet—a detail that startles Nuch.

As it turns out, the dress carries a blood-splattered history behind it. Before Milk, another seamstress named Peet used to work at Nuch’s store, regularly sewing gorgeous wedding dresses for brides-to-be. Although the same brought joy to the woman, she also continuously grew insecure about her own weight, surrounded as she was by the wedding industry’s “slim” beauty standards. For the same reason, after Nuch told her about a particular customer who had gotten surgeries to achieve her size, the seamstress decided to go under the knife herself. Even though she came out of the surgery newly transformed, she continued to remain obsessed with losing more and more weight, developing a severe eating disorder.

As such, Peet got hooked on weight-loss pills and even refused to sew any dresses below impossibly slim sizes. Eventually, Nuch confronted Peet about the same, trying to discourage her from the destructive path. Yet, the same only angered the other woman, who accused the owner of being envious of her new figure. Thus, the two ended up fighting, escalating into a physical altercation, wherein Peet tried to choke Nuch. In retaliation, Nuch swings at the seamstress with a knife—stabbing her in the neck. In the end, Nuch saves her own skin and hides Peet inside a rooftop water tank to evade legal repercussions. However, since the talisman she had taped on the tank flies away with Milk’s arrival, Peet’s vengeful spirit returns to wreak havoc.

Was Milk Possessed? Does She Kill Nuch?

After the revelation about Peet’s violent death, the dress’ negative effects around the shop start to make more sense. Since Peet was last working on the same dress before her departure from the living realm, the dress likely works as a conduit that ties her spirit to the world. Therefore, once Milk begins working on the same dress, Peet’s spirit—newly freed from the talisman’s hold—starts influencing the new seamstress. For the same reason, she snaps at customers regarding their weight—a sore topic for Peet—and experiences memory lapses on the night that Bank visits.

In fact, Milk realizes the night had unfolded much differently in reality than she remembered. Previously, Milk had seduced her boyfriend in the wedding dress under Peet’s influence. Likewise, after Bank revealed he didn’t wish to marry Milk, Peet—who was obsessed with the idea of getting married as the perfect “size zero” bride—takes over the former’s body again and stabs her boyfriend in the eye. Milk recalls the same after discovering Bank’s dead body in a closet, a scene that solidifies the reality of the nightmare the young woman has found herself living.

Shortly afterward, Nuch arrives at the store only to find Peet’s spirit having completely taken over Milk’s body. In some ways, Peet and Milk had mirrored each other to some degree—as seamstresses concerned about their marriages—which made the latter the perfect vessel for the vengeful spirit. Thus, Peet finally takes her revenge on Nuch—stabbing her in the neck with a pair of scissors, just as she had done to her in the past. Afterward, the spirit uses Milk’s body to stage a ghastly wedding with Bank’s dead body as the groom, Nuch as a guest—and Peet/Milk as the perfect bride. By the time Milk comes back to be in control of her body, there is little else for her to do but scream at her horrid surroundings.

Read More: Terror Tuesday Extreme Episode 3 Ending, Explained