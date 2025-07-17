7 Best Thai Horror Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Horror films have long provided an escape into the dark sides of human imagination, welcoming the thrill with the macabre. They have made it safe to be scared out of one’s mind and experience the adrenaline rush. The horror stems from many sources, from supernatural tales of ghosts, ghouls, spirits, and other worldly entities, to something well-grounded in the mortal realm, such as the slasher flicks. With its rich cultural heritage and skilled storytelling professionals, Thailand has produced some of the best movies in the genre that allow indulgence in the inner darkness. Many of them have found a place in the library of the streaming giant Netflix, as the following list elaborates.

7. Ziam (2025)

Set in a dystopian near-future, ‘Ziam’ by Kulp Kaljareuk shows Thailand under the rule of a totalitarian government, in a world suffering from food shortages. In order to solve the latter crisis, scientists create a miracle cure that, unfortunately, begins to turn ordinary people into flesh-eating zombies. When an outbreak traps young nurse Rin (Nychaa Nuttanicha), her boyfriend and former Muay Thai fighter, Singh (Mark Prin Suparat), takes it upon himself to rescue her before she gets infected. The action primarily takes place in the hospital, where Singh punches and kicks his way through an army of the undead. to reach the woman he loves. Watch the complete film on Netflix.

6. Ghost Lab (2021)

Co-written and directed by Paween Purijitpanya, ‘Ghost Lab‘ tells the story of two doctors, Gla (Paris Intarakomalyasut) and Wee (Thanapob Leeratanakachorn), who get to see ghosts at their workplace, the hospital. Infatuated with the supernatural since childhood, Gla has his beliefs confirmed by the incident. However, Wee refuses to consider anything as real until it is scientifically proven. The duo thus set up the project “Northern Lights Quest,” where they hunt down ghosts to participate in their study to scientifically prove once and for all that they truly exist. The film mixes horror with humor and can be watched here.

5. The Whole Truth (2021)

‘The Whole Truth‘ by Wisit Sasanatieng revolves around teenage siblings Pim (Sutatta Udomsilp) and Putt (Mac Nattapat Nimjirawat), who are forced to stay with their grandparents after their mother suffers a car crash. There, they notice a hole in the wall, which the adults refuse to acknowledge. Looking inside, the siblings get a glimpse of their dark family history and what truly happened to their father in the past. Hidden truths push forward the narrative of the supernatural mystery. Catch the movie on Netflix.

4. The Maid (2020)

Helmed by Lee Thongkham, ‘The Maid’ centers around Joy (Ploy Sornarin), a hired househelp in a wealthy family comprising Uma (Savika Chaiyadej), Nirach (Theerapat Sajakul), and their only child, Nid (Keetapat Pongrue). She is warned by the head housemaid, Mrs. Wan (Natanee Sitthisaman), not to pry into her employer’s affairs. However, plagued by odd occurrences in the house, she sneaks into Uma’s study and becomes aware of the fate of her missing sister, Ploy (Kannaporn Puangtong). Combining supernatural with slasher horror, ‘The Maid’ promises to be an entertaining watch on Netflix.

3. Death Whisperer (2023)

Taweewat Wanta’s ‘Death Whisperer‘ is set in 1972 around a remote farming village in western Thailand. A family of eight, consisting of three boys and three girls, along with their parents, becomes the target of an evil spirit. One of the sisters, Yam (Rattanawadee Wongtong), notices a strange old woman during a family outing, and progressively becomes ill. As they attempt to fight back with the help of a priest, the spirit takes control of Yam’s body. Evil spirit and dark magic come together in the film originally titled ‘Tee Yod.’ Watch ‘Death Whisperer’ on Netflix.

2. My Boo (2024)

Directed by S. Khomkrit Treewimol, ‘My Boo’ acquaints us with Joe (Sutthirak Subvijitra), a young video game streamer who plans to live solely on his grandfather’s inheritance. However, the latter dies before he could name Joe in the will, causing his world to come crashing down. One of Joe’s cousins offers him an old house he owns, which is haunted by three spirits. The state of the house drives away any prospective buyers, and with the ghosts refusing to leave, Joe turns the place into a “Haunted House” for tourists. Working with the ghosts to run the booking business, Joe finds himself falling in love with one of them, the adorable Anong (Maylada Susri). Originally titled ‘Anong,’ catch the breezy romance between the living boy and ghost girl on Netflix.

1. Home for Rent (2023)

Originally titled ‘Ban Chao Buchayan,’ Sophon Sakdaphisit’s ‘Home for Rent‘ follows married couple Ning (Nittha Jirayungyurn) and Kwin (Sukollawat Kanarot), who decide to move to a condo with their daughter Ing (Thanyaphat Mayuraleela) and put their home up for rent. Ratree (Penpak Sirikul), a retired doctor, and her daughter Nuch (Namfon Pakdee) become their tenants. With time, Kwin starts to demonstrate erratic behavior while sporting a tattoo similar to that of Nuch. Simultaneously, Ning realizes that Ing is being eyed by evil forces. Exploring the themes of dark magic, the film can be watched here.

