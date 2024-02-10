Where Was Home for Rent Shot? All Shooting Sites Explored

Inspired by horrifying true events, Netflix’s ‘Home for Rent’ is a Thai horror thriller film written and directed by Sophon Sakdaphisit. The narrative centers around the married couple Ning and Kawin, their 7-year-old daughter Ing, and a new condo the family moves to. Soon, they collectively decide to rent out their house to two tenants — a retired doctor named Ratree and her 40-year-old daughter Nuch. Not long after the new tenants move in, Kawin starts behaving unusually as he begins keeping secrets and disappears from the house around 4 in the morning regularly.

Moreover, Ning notices a mysterious triangle-shaped tattoo she saw on Nuch’s body on Kawin’s body as well. Soon, she comes to a realization that her husband has become prey to some dark forces, which are also targeting her daughter. Now, Ning must do everything she can to protect Ing from the grasp of the unseen sinister force at play. The mystery drama movie features impressive performances from a group of talented Thai actors, including Nittha Jirayungyurn, Sukollawat Kanaros, Penpak Sirikul, Thanyaphat Mayuraleela, Namfon Pakdee, Suphithak Chatsuriyawong, and Natniphaporn Ingamornrat. The eerie house where most of the hauntingly terrifying events unfold is likely to intrigue many of us to know all about its actual location, alongside other sites that feature in ‘Home for Rent.’

Home for Rent Filming Locations

‘Home for Rent’ was filmed in its entirety in Thailand, especially in and around Bangkok. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the horror movie took place in the spring of 2023, seemingly around April of the same year. So, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the specific sites that served as filming locations for the Netflix production!

Bangkok, Thailand

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Home for Rent’ were lensed in Bangkok and a few of its surrounding areas. The capital city is officially known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon and is situated in the Chao Phraya River delta in Thailand’s central plain. An actual property, coded 45745, in Phaya Thai in Bangkok near Saphan Khwai BTS Station served as the primary production location for the film. Sprawling across 360,000 sqw, the residential property consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and various other amenities.

Some of the interior scenes might also be possibly taped on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in and around Bangkok. As for the exterior portions, they were recorded in different parts of the city of Bangkok, with various local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, such as the Grand Palace, Giant Swing, Democracy Monument, Wat Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram, and Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan. Over the years, Bangkok has served as a production location for other film and TV projects as well. Some of them are ‘Three,’ ‘Ghost House,’ ‘Girl From Nowhere,’ and ‘School Tales: the Series.’

Read More: Home Invasion Horror Movies on Amazon Prime