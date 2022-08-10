Where is Netflix’s School Tales: The Series Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘School Tales: The Series’ is a Thai horror anthology series that consists of eight horrifying tales that are enough to scare everyone off the school premises, especially during nighttime. The eight stories involve a girl jumping straight to her death, a haunted library comprising more than just books, canteen food prepared from human flesh, a warehouse haunted by a headless ghost, a room of the devil, a demon looking for vengeance, and a classroom for the dead.

In these unspeakable and horrifying tales, the school campus belongs to the students during daylight but it’s an entirely different story at night as the ghostly spirits take over. While the daunting and haunting narratives of each story keep you on the edge of your seat, the backdrop of a normal yet eerie school makes you wonder about the actual filming sites showcased in the Netflix series. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

School Tales: The Series Filming Locations

‘School Tales: The Series’ is filmed entirely in Thailand, specifically in Bangkok. Since the anthology series is based in Thailand, it makes sense for the filming unit to choose to shoot all the episodes in the Kingdom of Thailand only. Historically known as Siam, Thailand is considered a middle power in global affairs and ranks pretty high on the Human Development Index. Moreover, the nation’s economy is mainly led by agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the Thai series!

Bangkok, Thailand

All the pivotal sequences for ‘School Tales: The Series’ are lensed in and around Bangkok, the capital and most populous city of Thailand. The production team either set up camp in an actual school or college in the city or utilize the facilities of a film studio to tape all the school sequences for the series. As for the exterior scenes, they seemingly travel across Thailand and tape them against suitable backdrops.

Officially known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon in Thai, Bangkok is located in the Chao Phraya River delta in the country’s central plain. It has been quite a long time since the capital is the center of modern education in Thailand. Bangkok is home to some of the country’s oldest universities — Chulalongkorn, Thammasat, Kasetsart, Mahidol, and Silpakorn. The city also consists of several attractions and sights popular among tourists as well as the locals, including the Grand Palace, the Giant Swing, Vimanmek Mansion, and the Jim Thompson House, to name a few.

Thanks to Bangkok’s vast and versatile landscape, many filmmakers frequent the city for the production of different kinds of filming projects. Over the years, it has served as a prominent production site for many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘Only God Forgives,’ ‘Mechanic: Resurrection,’ ‘The Serpent,’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’

