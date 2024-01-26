Where to Watch Thanksgiving Online? VOD Options

Adapted from the eponymous fictitious trailer from the 2007 movie ‘Grindhouse,’ ‘Thanksgiving‘ is a slasher movie that revolves around a masked killer who wreaks havoc on the people of a small town in Massachusetts by taking various victims. Co-written and directed by Eli Roth, the thriller film consists of some popular names in the industry, including Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon. Upon its premiere, the critics were quick to appreciate the gory visuals of the film which also included the belly-busting humor, making the viewers interested in knowing more about it.

What is Thanksgiving About?

Set around the time of Black Friday, the narrative centers upon the terror that a mysterious killer brings to the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Inspired by Thanksgiving, the killer seems to be murdering locals one after the other. But it is soon discovered that the revenge killings are a part of a grander holiday plan. So, will the killer be caught, or will his plan succeed? To find out, you will have to watch the horror thriller film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do that!

Is Thanksgiving on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Thanksgiving’ in its extensive collection of movies and TV shows. Albeit, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House‘ and ‘Killer Book Club.’

Is Thanksgiving on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Thanksgiving’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can always turn to some similar thrillers on the platform; you are likely to enjoy watching ‘Friday the 13th‘ and ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night.’

Is Thanksgiving on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Thanksgiving’ is not included in Hulu’s massive collection. Alternatively, you can tune into similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Haunt‘ and ‘Lantern’s Lane.’

Is Thanksgiving on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Thanksgiving’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can still make the most of their subscription by turning to other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, including ‘The Unseen‘ and ‘I’ll Be Watching.’

Where to Watch Thanksgiving Online?

‘Thanksgiving’ has been released in theatres and on some VOD platforms, such as Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. So, you can watch the thriller film in the comfort of your home or on the big screen. If you prefer the latter, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

Read More: Thanksgiving: Where Was the Slasher Film Shot?