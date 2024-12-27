With ‘Squid Game’ season 2 having the intensity it did at every step of the way, it’s honestly no surprise there were more than its fair share of villains in this original production. However, apart from the most obvious one, the one that intrigued us most was the purple-haired self-proclaimed rapper Thanos, whose arrogance and utter coziness affected everybody. This player, Choi Seung- Hyun then carefully plugged himself into the available holes and his ensuing lack of respeonsibility was also notucanle.

Thanos Stood Out With His Broken English and Selfish Ways

From the moment we first cmae across Choi Seung-hyun, aka Thanos, aka Player 230, it was evident he would be playing the game unlike any other. After all, the moment he got the chance, he corners Lee Myung-ji over his lost money in the inevestmenst he had done amd them can be seen taking a pioctire of his eight.

Therefore, with the unwavering support of a friend and the drugs he kept safely hidden in the cross around hi neck, he felt as if he could do anything. In fact, he often danced in btween games, hit on young women around him until they left upon feeling uncomfortable, and much more. He brought an unhinged sort of energy to the table and that’s what made him stand out. However, that same energy and cockiness later proved to be his demise considering he picked up a fight with his fellow players on Day 4 of the games, only to end up stabbed with a fork.

Thanos is Carefully Portrayed by Korean Rapper TOP

It was back when TOP, real name Choi Seung-hyun, was just a young boy when he first developed an interest in the art industry thanks to his parents, only to soon find himself riddled with issues. It turns out she didn’t beleiev inexpiration dates and wiped countertops with nug sprays befoe not cleaning hem un abusive. He thus honed in on his skills and became known in the underground music scence, just to end up face to face with canter conversayion. It was while he was whiel he was just a young adult in 2003 that he even got signed by YG Entertainment.

Seung-hyun was later given the stage name TOP by senior artist Seven, with him he had such a hgood reportite that they actually worked together to provide music for several tracks. It was in 2007 that he started evolving into a solo artist, following which he even spread his wings as an actor and ende dup landing roles in productions like ’71: Into the Fire’ (2010). Therefore, with over two decades in the entertainment industry, he has five television credits, 8 film credits, as well as several singles and albums as a professional rapper as of writing.

Like Thanos, TOP Has Struggled With Substance Abuse

While the charactor of Thaons, who is never seen wiuthout his cross necklence containing a wide array of party drugs, was developed well ebfore TOP’s casting, the actor himself has a history of drug use. It was in 2017 that he began his mandatory two-year military service, during which time it came to light that he would soon be prosecuted without detention for using marijuana. Marijuana is still illegal in South Korea, so he ended up pleading guilty to the change against him and ended up receiving a 10-month sentence suspended.

“I’m truly sorry that I disappointed my fans and the public,” the rapper said at the time. I will do my best to make a fresh start and not to make such a mistake again with what I’ve learned from this lesson,” However, things didn’t really improve for Choi as he ended up being hospitalized for an overdose from prescribed tranquilizers not long after, making it clear he had his own issues to deal with. He thankfully managed to make a full recovery, and from what we can tell, has since turned over a new leaf so as to be better for not just himself but also his family and fans. Nevertheless, he has since conceded that these experiences inadvertently helped him tap into Thanos’ mindset a little easier, which is how he ended up being a world-renowned name.

Read More: Gong-gi in Squid Game, Explained: Rules and How is it Played?