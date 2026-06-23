The Agency Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Paramount+’s ‘The Agency‘ puts under a microscope the line dividing love for a nation and love for an individual. While in most cases this line is never expected to turn into a rigid wall, that’s not the case with CIA officer Martian, who risks betraying his country in order to ensure that the love of his life, Samia, is rescued from captivity. Season 2 of this spy thriller series, based on the French series ‘The Bureau,’ explores the consequences of Martian’s choice, bringing him face to face with a mercenary named Viking, whose wish is to revive the diamond rush in Africa. In the end, Martian comes clean about his treason and decides to go solo on the mission to Africa. Although he kills Viking, he is nonetheless captured in the process by a man we never see. While Paramount+ has not confirmed that a third season is in the making, fans can expect a sequel to release sometime around 2028.

The Agency Season 3 Will Most Likely Be a Rescue Arc

‘The Agency’ season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, opening the door to many possibilities that can be explored with a new installment in the series, but all of that depends on how eager audiences are to learn about Martian’s fate. Given that the show is based on and loosely follows the plot of the French show ‘The Bureau,’ the writing team already has the path ahead mapped out. ‘The Bureau’ is a five-season venture, and season 3 focuses on the protagonist’s capture, and whether his allies back home can risk rescuing him and bringing his treason to light. ‘The Agency’ has more or less caught up to this plotline, which means that any new chapter in the story will focus on whether the CIA brings Martian back home, and at what cost.

Alongside Martian’s elusive actions, the season also follows Gremlin’s mission in Tehran from start to finish. While she is rescued by Mossad and escapes, we still don’t know what will happen to her pseudo-lover, Hassan. The ruthless nature of her job means that Gremlin will most likely have to move on from this memory entirely, but if there’s anything ‘The Agency’ has shown through Martian’s journey, that can prove to be quite difficult. Still, with the narrative focus likely shifting to Martian in Africa, a potential sequel creates room for many interpersonal conflicts to take root simultaneously. This can be Naomi’s trembling faith in Martian and his sensibilities, or Henry’s constant struggle with doing what’s needed and doing what is right.

The Agency Season 3 Can Expect Some New Faces to Join the Mix

Alongside its cliffhanger ending, ‘The Agency’ season 2 finale throws a lot of curveballs that are bound to shake up the cast structure of the show if a sequel is greenlit. While actor Michael Fassbender is still expected to spearhead the narrative as CIA Officer Brandon Colby AKA Martian, we might get less time with him in the foreground, given that he’s presently in captivity. Instead, fans can expect a bigger focus on the supporting characters of the show, with actors Katherine Waterston, Saura Lightfoot-Leo, and Jeffrey Wright most probably reprising their roles as Naomi Ford, Daniela ‘Danny’ Ruiz Morata AKA Gremlin, and Henry Ogletree, respectively.

A potential third installment is also likely to give more focus to Owen Taylor and Blair, who are not only up-and-coming CIA officers but also falling in love. This means that more screentime is likely in the cards for actors John Magaro and Ambreen Razia, respectively. At the same time, the show is likely to bid goodbye to two of its main antagonists, James “Jim” Richardson and Vernon “Viking” Crawford, which means that actors Hugh Bonneville and Clayne Crawford’s time with the show has most likely come to an end. It remains to be seen whether we will get more of actor Keanush Tafreshi, as his character, Hassan Zamani, is currently behind bars. That said, if the potential third season is to follow in the footsteps of ‘The Bureau’ season 3, fans can expect some new characters to join the ranks, including a mysterious, Mossad-affiliated man named Philipe, who might be reimagined into a new character entirely.

The Agency Season 3 Might Reunite Martian With Samia

While season 2 ends with Samia being freed at last, it is still far from a hopeful ending, especially when we take into account her love story with Martian. The wordless encounter in the rain might just be the last time Samia and Martian ever meet, but that depends entirely on how the rescue plotline plays out. Both Henry and Blair know about Samia’s whereabouts and the fact that Martian betrayed his country to save her life, which makes for an interesting dramatic direction. We are also yet to get a full grasp on who exactly the captors are, and exactly why they decided to keep Martian alive. While it might just be that they intend to negotiate with the CIA, there’s a chance that their real goal is to harness Martian’s rogue nature for their own purposes.

Gremlin’s future with the CIA is also put on a thorny path after Mossad joins the fray, and while they are initially tasked with rescuing her from Tehran, three Iranian soldiers are now dead, which makes the situation too complicated to leave out any party. Though it’s possible that Gremlin will be a part of the team sent to rescue either Martian or Hassan, it’s unlikely that she will be free of her post-traumatic stress any time soon. The same can be said about Owen, who came back from death’s door only a few months ago, except without a leg. Still, he is very much a part of the team and might just be the one to save Martian and repay his debt from the past. That said, the person we think is the least predictable is Martian himself, and what he schemes before, during, or after his escape has the potential to flip the narrative upside down.

Read More: The Agency Season 2 Ending Explained: Why is Martian Left Alive? Who Has Him?