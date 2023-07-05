The Amazing Race Season 12: Where Are They Now?

‘The Amazing Race’ is a CBS reality show created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster that was first released in 2001. Featuring teams of two, the show has become beloved since its premiere, with each season entertaining the viewers in its own way. Consider the twelfth installment of the series, which aired in 2007 and has eleventh pairs competing against each other. If you are also a huge fan of the show, we are sure you are wondering where your favorites are up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Where Are TK Erwin and Rachel Rosales Now?

At the very start, we have Thomas Kyle “TK” Erwin and Rachel Rosales, the then-new couple who won season 12 of the CBS show. While the two do not seem very active on social media, they seem to have had a legal dispute in 2019 over a shared property. From what we can gather, the case in question was about a property that the two owned together, with Rachel wanting to sell the same.

The case was apparently settled outside the court, though all of this seems to indicate that things might have ended well for their relationship. Additionally, Rachel disclosed that she became a mother to a little boy in May 2023 but has kept most details regarding the same private. She is presently affiliated with Cahoots Events as a Co-Founder and is the mind behind Rachel Wilkerson Ceramics.

Where Are Ronald and Christina Hsu Now?

Following their spectacular performance in season 12 as runner-ups, Ronald “Ron” and Christina Hsu returned to take part in the eighteenth installment of the show, which is also known as The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.’ Since then, Christina has gotten married to Azaria Azene as the two had become engaged sometime between the two seasons. After tying the knot in March 2011, the pair have since become parents to two children.

Where Are Nicolas Fulks and Donald Jerousek Now?

Grandson Nicolas Fulks teamed up with his grandfather Donald Jerousek to take part in ‘The Amazing Race’ season 12, which won the hearts of many in public. Since January 2018, Nicolas has been working as a Pilot for United Airlines, having previously been with organizations like American Eagle Airlines. He is still based in the Greater Chicago Area of Illinois. We wish the two the very best in their lives and are hopeful that their stellar bond has stood the test of time, given their performance in the show.

Where Are Nathan Hagstrom and Jennifer Parker Now?

For dating couple Nathan “Nate” Hagstrom and Jennifer Ellen “Jen” Parker, the CBS series was certainly an unforgettable experience. Though the two got engaged in 2009, they soon decided to separate for good. Nate ended up getting married in April 2015 and is now a proud father of twin daughters. On the other hand, Jen and her partner, Michael Taylor, are now proud parents of two beautiful girls named Saylor and Taylor. Based in San Clemente, California, Jen is the National Sales Manager for Casablanca Bridal, having obtained the position in March 2023. Additionally, she is a Sales Partner for AT Health US.

Where Are Kynt Cothron and Vyxsin Fiala Now?

Kent Kaliber, who was seen in the CBS series as Kynt Cothron, partnered with Jennifer “Vyxsin” Fiala in the show as “dating goths” and went on to participate in ‘The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.’ The former changed his first name following his father’s death, reverting to the use of Kent. As it turns out, the two reality TV stars have since broken up and seem to be living happy lives. Primarily based in Los Angeles, California, Kent serves as the Host of Bar Sinister. Meanwhile, Vyxsin is a model who is always eager to show the world of fashion just what she can do.

Where Are Azaria and Hendekea Azene Now?

Let’s now talk about Azaria and Hendekea Azene, a brother and sister duo whose performance helped them become popular with many. Following his time on the show, Azaria married Christina Hsu, having gotten engaged prior to the latter’s appearance in ‘The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.’ Having tied the knot in March 2011, they have since welcomed two children into this world. Meanwhile, Hendekea also got married sometime in late 2017 and is now a mother of two.

Where Are Shana Wall and Jennifer McCall Now?

The friendship between Shana Wall and Jennifer McCall was certainly one that one could not help but cherish after seeing it in the show. As of writing, Shana is based in New York and is a Certified Sommelier and Chef for Vine Vivant while also serving as a Foodie/TV personality, having gotten educated between 2013 to 2014 and 2016 to 2020 to gain her necessary certifications. On the other hand, Jennifer is apparently now happily married and is a mother of two.

Where Are Lorena Segura and Jason Widener Now?

Lorena Segura and Jason Widener entered the show as a couple but ended up breaking up sometime in or around 2010. The latter is now based in Los Angeles, California, and is happily married to Noelle Widener. In fact, the married duo has three children, with the youngest, Noelle, having been born in February 2020. As for his professional life, Jason is the Vice-President of Erewhon. As for Lorena, she continued to build her acting career and has appeared in projects like ‘iCarly’ and ‘Cold Case.’ She is also married and is quite happy with her life.

Where Are Marianna and Julia Ruiz Now?

Sisters Marianna and Julia Ruiz earned a significant amount of fame thanks to their television appearance. Since then, Julia has made impressive strides in the world of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and is presently one of the Co-Foudners of DĒAWY, a company established by her and Diana Saadeh in 2018. She continues to live her best life and is still quite close to her sister Marianna, who, in turn, has gotten married and is now a happy mother.

Where Are Kate Lewis and Pat Hendrickson Now?

The heartwarming pair of Kate Lewis and Patrick “Pat” Hendrickson was introduced in the show as “married ministers.” However, the two did not get legally married until July 9, 2008, an event that is certain to have brought joy to them and their loved ones. Within the franchise, they were the first lesbian couple to participate in the race and remain the oldest in the category even today, given their average age of 57 during the event.

Where Are Ari Bonias and Staella Gianakakos Now?

The “villainous” duo of Ari Bonias and Staella Gianakkos may have been the first one to be eliminated in season 12, but that did not stop them from creating an unforgettable impression on some. On January 17, 2015, Staella got married to Manoli Tsironis, and the two still seem to be very much in love. Apart from being a mother of two adorable children, she is also the Owner-Operator of Euro Caffe in California’s Orange County. On the other hand, Ari seems to prefer a private life though he did share pictures of his time in Greece in September 2022.

