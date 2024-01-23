The Baker: Where was Ron Perlman’s Action Thriller Filmed?

With Jonathan Sobol at the helm, ‘The Baker’ introduces us to the eponymous baker, an elderly man living a solitary and quiet life running a bakery. His ruminations are interrupted when his estranged son, Peter, shows up on his doorstep with his daughter trailing behind him. Peter needs his father to watch the little girl until he concludes work on a business opportunity. Although reluctant, the elder agrees when Peter assures him of his speedy return. However, when he fails to do so, it is up to the veteran to tap into skills from his past to investigate the situation his son has gotten himself involved in.

Taking his granddaughter with him, the baker soon encounters gangsters looking for her. Now he must protect a family he barely knows against a powerful criminal organization, unleashing his true self upon them. The 2022 action thriller transports us to the intriguing retirement destination chosen by the aging baker, following him through dimly-lit parking lots and neon-lit nightclubs as he looks for his son. The varying settings likely generate questions about the diverse filming sites employed in the creation of the movie.

The Baker Shooting Locations

‘The Baker’ was filmed in the British Overseas Territory of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. Principal photography was carried out between April and May of 2021. The primary reason for filming in the Cayman Islands was the shooting restrictions imposed within North America during the COVID-19 Pandemic. A sprawling cityscape studded with skyscrapers is seen in establishing shots of the film, likely using footage of Miami, Florida’s skyline. Allow us to take you through the filming locations chosen to lens this production.

Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands

Largest of the Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman became the primary location for the filming of ‘The Baker.’ This tropical paradise, renowned for its pristine beaches, azure waters, and vibrant coral reefs, offered the film crew a diverse range of breathtaking settings that extend beyond the conventional island imagery. George Town, the capital of the Cayman Islands, offers a blend of Caribbean charm and modern urbanity. Scenes of modern neighborhoods, including cinematic landscape shots, were lensed in the city’s vibrant urban expanse.

The historic and cultural aspects of George Town add depth to its cinematic potential. Landmarks such as the Cayman Islands National Museum and the Legislative Assembly offer filmmakers opportunities to infuse their narratives with the island’s rich heritage. The distinctive combination of colonial architecture and modern structures in the city provides a versatile setting that can be seen in productions like ‘Red Notice,’ ‘The Firm,’ and ‘Piranha II: The Spawning.’ With stringent COVID restrictions in place throughout the US at the time, a multi-production deal was signed by the government of the Cayman Islands with Productivity Media and Darius Films, for shooting 3 films within the territory.

The first was the comedy, ‘Blue Iguana,’ the second, ‘The Baker,’ and the third was ‘The Retirement Plan,’ starring Nicholas Cage alongside Ron Perlman. The Cayman Islands government facilitated work permits, administration, and access to multiple locations to ensure a frictionless production process. Minister Eric Bush of the Cayman Islands, said, “The producers’ choice of the Cayman Islands for these films showcase its world-class sophistication, which combines global talent, modern infrastructure, amazing natural assets and true uniqueness of the British Overseas Territory.”

Gearing up for the action-hero role, Ron Perlman underwent a physical transformation to embody the badass Pappi. Just implementing healthy eating habits and lifestyle changes, he managed to lose 20lbs over seven weeks leading up to the shoot. 71 years old at the time, he made a staggering change in his physique, visibly trimming out, resulting in an improved stance and stature pivotal for the role. During his time in Grand Cayman, he was bitten by a stingray while out on a swim and got his likeness stamped on a bottle of Seven Fathoms rum for his 71st birthday.

The Cayman Islands stand as a captivating and versatile filming location, offering filmmakers a spectrum of settings from vibrant urban scenes to secluded tropical landscapes. The islands’ government actively promotes the film industry, offering incentives and assistance to filmmakers interested in capturing the unique essence of this Caribbean paradise. Drawn by the tropical cinematic backdrop and filming-friendly policies, the Cayman Islands have been home to scenes from productions like ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘Into the Blue,’ and ‘Haven.’

