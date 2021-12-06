The Big Leap Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Liz Heldens, ‘The Big Leap’ is a comedy-drama centered around a group of passionate individuals who invest every ounce of their souls into a reality dance show competition. For that, they need to find amateur dancers who could help form a company of 20 people as a former ballerina, the formidable Monica guides them through the process. The first season of this awe-inspiring drama series dropped on September 20, 2021, and has been appreciated because of its penchant for openly celebrating the joys of life and love. If you loved the show and are already awaiting the next season, here’s everything we currently know about it!

The Big Leap Season 2 Release Date

‘The Big Leap’ season 1 released on September 20, 2021, on FOX and concluded its 11 episodes long run on December 6, 2021. Every episode of the show is around 60 minutes long. The show garnered a passionate fan circle despite receiving mixed reviews, and that makes us entertain the possibility of season 2.

With regards to the next season, here’s all that you should know. Fox has decided not to greenlight the production for another season. Reports suggest that the show had originally been designed for shorter runs, which is why the show didn’t receive a full-season order. However, the network might make an official announcement in the spring of 2022. Although ‘The Big Leap’ has been frequently compared to Fox’s breakout hit ‘Glee,’ the drama series ranks as one of Fox’s lowest-rated series for the fall 2021 season. Its poor performance is likely to derail its long-term prospects, yet the series experienced a significant spike in live+7 day viewing, which makes it better suited for a streaming platform.

Besides, the network has been in touch with the shows’ producers for ideas regarding the second season. Keeping this in mind, we are looking forward to more episodes of this feel-good drama series. If it does get renewed, the first few months will be dedicated to the production process, after which the episodes will release on perhaps a different platform, if not Fox. Assuming another season gets greenlit, ‘The Big Leap’ season 2 can release sometime in Q1 2023.

The Big Leap Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast ‘The Big Leap’ season 2 could have Scott Foley reprising his role as Nick Blackburn, a producer who wants to make his dance show a success. Ser’Darius Blain essays the role of Reggie Sadler, a suspended Detroit Lions player who finds his calling in the arts. Jon Rudnitsky will play Mike Devries, while Raymond Cham Jr. may make a comeback as Justin Reyes.

Other primary cast members include Mallory Jansen as Monica Sullivan, Kevin Daniels as Wayne Fontaine, Anna Grace Barlow as Brittney Lovewell, Adam Kaplan as Simon Lovewell, Piper Perabo as Paula Clark, and Teri Polo as Julia Perkins. The recurring cast members include Tom Lennon as Zach Peterman, Robert Wisdom as Earl Reyes, Fabrice Calmels as Claude, Brett Tucker as Linus, and many more. If the show gets renewed, we can expect the majority of the cast to return for the next season, or there could even be fresh faces joining the crew.

The Big Leap Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 1 of ‘The Big Leap’ is all about budding artists comprising the 20-member ensemble whose main motive in life is to make it big in the dance department. They are tasked with performing a challenging but larger-than-life rendition of the Swan Lake. While the first season focuses on dreams, aspirations, and passion, the next edition will more or less touch upon similar themes. Scott Foley and his crew can hit the road for Season 2, traveling to a new city or even a different dance style. Foley could even hire a different dance crew and take it from there.

