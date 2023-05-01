The Biggest Loser Season 10: Where Are They Now?

‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward’ was the highly anticipated tenth season of the popular NBC reality television series, ‘The Biggest Loser.‘ This season featured a new twist, as each contestant was paired with a loved one or a community member in need of a healthy lifestyle transformation. Under the guidance of experienced trainers and nutritionists, the contestants worked together to shed pounds, improve their fitness levels, and gain a new sense of self-confidence and empowerment.

As they faced intense physical and mental challenges, the contestants also learned valuable lessons about the power of community and the importance of paying it forward. Throughout the season, viewers were inspired by the incredible transformations and personal triumphs of the contestants, as they not only lost weight but also gained a new perspective on health and wellness. Join us as we revisit the unforgettable moments of ‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward’ and celebrate the amazing achievements of these determined and inspiring individuals.

Where is Patrick House Now?

Patrick House, the winner of ‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward,’ achieved an incredible feat by losing 45% of his body weight during the competition. Even more impressive is the fact that he has managed to keep the weight off and continue his journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Since his win, Patrick has completed three Boston marathons and has become an advocate for health and wellness. He works with overweight teens and travels the country as a motivational speaker, inspiring others to make positive changes in their lives.

In addition to his work in health and wellness, Patrick is also the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westin Jackson and works at Changing History Promotions. He attended Brandon High School and studied at Delta State University. On a personal note, Patrick is in a relationship with Katie Rose Ciukaj. Through his hard work and dedication, Patrick has inspired many, showing that anything is possible with perseverance and determination.

Where is Alfredo “Frado” Dinten Now?

Alfredo Dinten was the runner-up of season 10 of ‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward.’ Before appearing on the show, Alfredo worked in the Commodity market, specifically at the New York Mercantile Exchange. He is known for his determination and hard work on the show, where he lost an impressive 162 pounds.

In addition to his appearance on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ Alfredo has also achieved success in his professional life. He studied at the United States Marine Corps and attended New Dorp High School. Alfredo’s journey on ‘The Biggest Loser’ has inspired many, and he continues to serve as a role model for others who are looking to make positive changes in their lives. Through his dedication and hard work, Alfredo has shown that anything is possible with the right mindset and attitude.

Where is Ada Wong Now?

Ada Wong was a contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward,’ where she inspired audiences with her dedication and commitment to improving her health and fitness. After the show, Ada went on to pursue her passions in real estate and design. She currently works at Airbnb Seasalt Cottage in Morro Bay, where she combines her love for real estate with her eye for design.

In addition to her work at Airbnb, Ada also runs her own design business called Adawongdesign, where she specializes in real estate and design. She has a keen sense of style and a talent for transforming spaces into beautiful and functional environments. Through her work in real estate and design, Ada continues to inspire others to pursue their passions and make positive changes in their lives

Where is Elizabeth Ruiz Now?

Elizabeth Ruiz was a memorable contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser: Pay It Forward,’ where she impressed audiences with her fierce determination and unwavering commitment to achieving her weight loss goals. After the show, Elizabeth went on to pursue her passions in the culinary arts, specifically baking, by starting her own cookie business. Elizabeth’s cookie business has become a huge success, with her delicious treats being enjoyed by people all over the country.

Elizabeth has a natural talent for baking and has developed unique and creative recipes that are loved by her customers. In addition to her cookie business, Elizabeth also has a unique hobby – rearing butterflies. She has a passion for these delicate creatures and finds joy in nurturing them and watching them grow and transform. Through her work in baking and butterfly rearing, Elizabeth continues to inspire others to pursue their passions and live life to the fullest.

Where is Mark Pinkhasovich Now?

Mark Pinhasovich gained fame as a contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ where he won the hearts of viewers with his dedication and hard work towards achieving his weight loss goals. He attended Jonathan Dayton High School and went on to study at Rutgers University. Mark currently resides in Jersey City, New Jersey, but is originally from Springfield, New Jersey.

Mark is married to Lindsay Pinhasovich, but not much is known about his professional life after his time on the show. Despite the lack of information about his career, Mark continues to inspire others through his journey on ‘The Biggest Loser.’

Where is Lisa Mosley Now?

Lisa Mosley appeared as a contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ but has since kept her personal life private, so not much is known about her beyond her appearance on the show. She hails from Norman, Oklahoma, and her journey on the show has inspired many viewers with her commitment to transforming her health and wellness. While there is little information available about Lisa’s life after ‘The Biggest Loser,’ her participation in the show continues to serve as a reminder that anyone can make positive changes in their life with the right mindset and determination.

Where is Jessica Delfs Now?

Jessica Delfs is a professional bridal consultant and event planner with over eight years of experience in the industry. She has worked on a range of events, including large-scale sporting events, non-profit fundraisers, and weddings. Jessica has honed her skills and expertise, becoming a Professional Bridal Consultant under the Association of Bridal Consultants.

Her extensive training and past event experience, coupled with her connections, have helped Jessica to create a thriving business environment at Top Shelf Bridal & Special Events. As a specialist in stress-free planning, Jessica has a talent for finding creative and money-saving solutions for her clients. She excels in extensive budget management, ensuring that her clients’ events are delivered within their budget and beyond their wildest dreams.

Where is Jesse Atkins Now?

Jesse Atkins is a former contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser’ and a senior attorney based in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area. He is currently working at Gardner Law, PLLC, where he advises clients in the MedTech industry on a range of legal, regulatory, and compliance matters. Jesse specializes in FDA matters, including product approvals and clearances, post-market drug and device maintenance and change control, advertising and promotional activities, and fraud and abuse issues.

Jesse also provides counsel on distribution, reimbursement, and insurance-related matters, such as drafting, reviewing, and negotiating GPO agreements, distribution agreements, and medical device and pharmaceutical rebate agreements. With his extensive experience and expertise in the legal field, Jesse has become a valuable member of the team at Gardner Law, PLLC. His work helps to ensure that his clients in the MedTech industry can navigate complex legal and regulatory requirements while achieving their business goals.

Read More: The Biggest Loser Season 9: Where Are They Now?