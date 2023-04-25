The Biggest Loser Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Premiered in 2004, ‘The Biggest Loser’ is a popular reality TV show that features overweight contestants who compete to lose weight and transform their lives. The show begins with a group of overweight contestants who are looking to transform their lives and improve their health. Each week, the contestants weigh in to determine how much weight they have lost. The two contestants who have lost the least amount of weight are at risk of being eliminated from the show.

Along the way, they face many obstacles and challenges, but with hard work and dedication, they achieve their goals and transform their lives. It’s been quite some time since Season 2 of the show aired, and fans must be curious to know where their favorite contestants are. If you are pondering in the same boat of curiosity, we’ve got you covered.

Where Is Matt Hoover Now?

Matt Hoover, the winner of The Biggest Loser Season 2, found love on the show with Suzy Preston Hoover, who was the runner-up. They eventually got married and now have two children together. Despite his success on the show, in 2007, Matt admitted to Time that he gained over 15 pounds within a day of winning the competition.

However, Matt did not let this setback discourage him from continuing to pursue a healthy lifestyle. In fact, he set his sights on even greater challenges, including training for the Ford Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. As of 2009, he was dedicating 25 hours a week to training for the competition, stating to People magazine that his goal was to become an Ironman. In 2022, according to his Instagram account, Matt enjoys skiing as a form of physical activity and remains committed to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Where Is Seth Word Now?

Seth Word, a contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser’ season 2, has largely remained out of the public eye since appearing on the show. However, according to some sources, he has continued to maintain a healthy lifestyle and has lost additional weight since his time on the show. There is no recent or specific information on what Seth Word is doing now, but it’s likely that he’s still focused on his health and fitness goals.

Where Is Suzy Preston Now?

Suzy Preston Hoover, who was the runner-up on ‘The Biggest Loser’ season 2, has since moved on to a career in home staging. She is the founder and CEO of Preston Design Home Staging, a company that provides home staging and interior design services to clients in the Sacramento area. In addition to her professional pursuits, Suzy has also continued to focus on her health and fitness. She has been an active participant in fitness events and competitions, including the Ironman triathlon.

Suzy is married to Matt Hoover, who won Season 2 of ‘The Biggest Loser.’ They have two children together and have built a happy and healthy life together. Suzy and Matt have also been involved in various charitable causes and have used their platform to raise awareness about the importance of health and wellness. Overall, Suzy Preston Hoover has been successful in both her personal and professional life since her appearance on ‘The Biggest Loser.’ She continues to inspire others to live healthier and happier lives through her own example and her work in the home staging and interior design industry.

Where Is Andrea Overstreet Now?

Andrea Overstreet was a relatively young contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser Season’ 2, at 28 years old. While she used to be active and athletic, Andrea struggled to lose weight after giving birth to her two children. Despite this challenge, she decided to join ‘The Biggest Loser’ to kick-start her weight loss journey and improve her health. Andrea’s journey on ‘The Biggest Loser’ was not without its struggles, and she faced criticism from some viewers for losing weight too quickly. However, she remained focused on her goals and has since become an advocate for healthy living and body positivity. Hailing from Placentia, California, she works as a cosmetologist.

Where Is Jeff Levine Now?

Hailing from New Brunswick, New Jersey, Jeff Levine Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. Jeff Levine completed a fellowship in Women’s Health at the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, UMDNJ RWJ Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ. He is primarily interested in Gynecology and is focused on women’s health issues, excluding obstetrics. Levine holds a degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, NY, and also attended Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY.

Where Is Shannon Mullen Now?

Mullen, a resident of Massachusetts, works as a contract administrator and often struggles with her weight, which can affect her mobility and overall well-being. Despite her toughness, she acknowledges being overly self-critical at times. As a single mother, Mullen has raised her daughter independently and now aims to shift her relationship with food from an emotional attachment to a more functional, health-based approach. Mullen’s desire to improve her relationship with food and her overall health has motivated her to join a weight loss program or take other steps towards better health. She hopes to become a role model for her daughter and show her that self-care is a crucial aspect of leading a fulfilling life.

Where Is Mark Yesitis Now?

Yesitis is a police officer in San Francisco who has survived testicular cancer and works as a field-training officer. Despite facing stereotypes about cops and their eating habits, he joined the police force to help people and make a positive impact. To achieve his weight loss goals, Yesitis has adopted a healthier lifestyle and regularly exercises, including running and lifting weights. He hopes that by sharing his story, he can encourage others to prioritize their health and overcome any challenges they may face. He is a testicular cancer survivor and is also an advocate for cancer awareness and encourages men to get regular check-ups to catch cancer early.

Where Is Pete Thomas Now?

Pete Thomas has held multiple positions in different companies. Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer and VP of Sales at Touch Point Systems, Inc. Before this; he was the VP of Sales at Touch Point Systems, where they created the company’s first sales pipeline to convert prospects into customers. He also implemented a tracking system for all leads, reducing follow-up time and completed the full cycle hiring process of two subcontractors to support current presentations. Outside of their current job, the individual owns their own business, Pete Thomas Wellness, LLC. They deliver enthusiastic and motivational presentations to lead corporations and individuals through health and wellness transformations. Pete is also an author who talks about health and fitness.

Where Is Jen Kersey Now?

Jen Kersey, a former reality TV star and cover model, gained recognition from her appearance on the show. She has also made appearances on various TV and radio shows, including WHO NBC TV 13’s ‘Saturday Morning Show,’ ‘95.5 KGGO Classic Rock,’ and ‘KXNO AM 1460 Sports Radio.’ Jen’s success on the show led to her being featured in several popular magazines, including In-Touch, TV Guide, Oprah’s O Magazine, and People Magazine. After the show, she pursued a career in plus fashion and glamour modeling, as well as personal training and lifestyle coaching. Her achievements include being featured on the cover of FIGURE magazine in December 2006 and serving as a judge in runway competitions. Jen is also studying osteopathic medicine and aspires to be a positive influence and role model for her patient.

Where Is Suzanne Mendoca Now?

Suzanne Mendonca, a former contestant on the popular reality show “Biggest Loser,” has made headlines by announcing her intention to sue the show. She claims that the show manipulated the results and put her health at risk. According to Mendonca, she and other contestants were urged to take extreme measures to lose weight, including dehydration and not eating enough food, which led to long-term health problems. She is currently residing in New York and is serving the police force by keep the streets safe and helping people.

