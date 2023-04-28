The Biggest Loser Season 6: Where Are They Now?

‘The Biggest Loser: Families’ was the sixth season of the popular reality TV show that aired on NBC in 2008. Hosted by Alison Sweeney and featuring celebrity trainers Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels, this season focused on the power of familial bonds and support in achieving weight loss goals. The season began with eight pairs of family members, including parents and children, siblings, and spouses, each with their unique motivations and challenges. Contestants competed in intense workouts and challenges, with the losing team facing elimination each week.

Along the way, they received guidance and support from expert trainers and medical professionals to help them overcome physical and emotional obstacles. ‘The Biggest Loser: Families’ was a season that showcased the power of love, support, and determination in achieving personal health and fitness goals. It inspired viewers to pursue their own journeys to wellness while highlighting the importance of family support in the process. If you’re curious to know where your beloved contestants from Season 6 are, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Michelle Aguilar Now?

Michelle is a former contestant on the reality TV show ‘The Biggest Loser,’ where she won the competition by losing an impressive 110 pounds. Following her victory, she got married to her boyfriend, Micah Whitehead, in 2009, and together they have two daughters. In 2011, Michelle wrote a book titled ‘Becoming Fearless,’ which chronicles her personal journey towards achieving her weight loss goals and overcoming her fears. The book received critical acclaim and has since become a bestseller. Aside from her writing, Michelle has also dabbled in acting. She appeared in a comedic short called “Greeting,” where a man researches the best way to talk to women. The short received positive reviews, and Michelle’s performance was particularly praised.

Michelle is also known for her motivational speaking and has given talks on topics such as overcoming adversity, goal-setting, and personal growth. In one of her videos titled “I Smile So You Think I’m Ok,” Michelle shared her personal struggles with depression and how she used positivity and self-love to overcome it. The video went viral and has been viewed millions of times on social media. Overall, Michelle’s story is an inspiring example of how one can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams through hard work, determination, and a positive mindset.

Where is Ed Brantley Now?

Ed Brantley, a former contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ has continued his weight loss journey even after leaving the show. To maintain his weight loss and achieve his 32″ pant size goal, Ed has instilled a mindset of complete discipline at home, similar to what he had at the ranch. He often thinks about what his trainer Bob would say or how his fellow contestant Heba would remind him not to stop.

As a professional chef, Ed used to taste everything he cooked throughout the day, leading to additional calorie consumption. However, he has now stopped this habit and spits out the food into a napkin when he needs to taste it. In addition to his weight loss success, Ed has started a business called GourmEd’s and has written a cookbook, for which he is currently seeking a publisher. Overall, Ed’s commitment to his health and fitness journey inspires others looking to make positive changes in their lives.

Where is Vicky Vilcan Now?

Vicky Vilcan, an anesthetist from Houma, LA, appeared on the NBC reality weight-loss show along with her husband, Brady Vilcan, with the aim of losing weight together and encouraging healthy eating habits in their children. While she managed to make it to the show’s finale and secured third place, Vicky became more widely known among viewers for her portrayal as the most cunning gameplayer and strategist in the history of ‘The Biggest Loser,’ overshadowing her actual weight loss achievements. Vicky has continued to focus on her profession as an anesthetist and is a proud registered nurse.

Where is Heba Salama Now?

Heba Salama is a multi-talented individual who works as a photographer specializing in commercial, family, and wedding photography. In addition to her photography work, she is also a BRCA2 Previvor, having undergone preventive measures to reduce her risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and an infertility warrior, advocating for awareness and support for individuals and couples struggling with infertility. Heba uses her platform as a photographer and advocates to share her experiences and empower others with her story. She is a proud mother of two, and the photographer doesn’t spare a single moment without her adorable children.

Where is Renee Wilson Now?

Renee appeared on the show ‘Biggest Loser: Families’ alongside her daughter Michelle, with whom she had been estranged from for five years prior to the show. Renee had given up on herself and was gaining weight steadily after her divorce from Michelle’s father, using age as an excuse. She eventually realized that she had gained 50 pounds and was considering gastric bypass surgery until she received a call from Michelle inviting her to be her teammate on ‘Biggest Loser.’ Today, Renee has transformed her life and founded the clothing brand Dare to Walk Different.

Where is Amy Cremen Now?

Amy Cremen is currently working as a Purchase Specialist at HMS Mfg. Co. in Troy, Michigan. She joined the company in March 2023 and has been working in this position for two months. As a Purchase Specialist, she is responsible for managing purchasing activities and developing relationships with suppliers to ensure that the company’s procurement needs are met efficiently and effectively. With her expertise in procurement and her attention to detail, Amy is a valuable addition to the HMS Mfg. Co. team. Her previous work experience and skills in this field have equipped her to excel in her current role and contribute to the company’s success.

Where is Coleen Skeabeck Now?

Coleen Skeabeck is a Business Banking Loan Assistant at CrossFirst Bank, where she has been working for almost six years. In her role, she provides administrative and customer relationship support for the Business Banking team. She is responsible for monitoring loans and deposits, assisting with the preparation and review of documents for new client relationships and credit facilities, and corresponding with applicants, internal employees, and outside vendors to obtain necessary documents

Where is Brady Vilcan Now?

Brady, who is of Chitimacha heritage, got married to Vicky at the age of 18. He pursued a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and supported Vicky in completing her anesthesia school. Brady is committed to giving back to the community and donates his time to a local pharmacy that serves underprivileged individuals. Family is of utmost importance to him, and he has two lively and intelligent children. However, his four-year-old daughter is struggling with obesity, weighing 67 lbs, which has become a major concern for him and his wife. They are eager to teach their daughter healthy habits and lifestyle choices.

