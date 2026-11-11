The Body: Are Anya and Elise Gay? Are Actors Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany Gay or Bisexual in Real Life?

Emerging from the mind of Quinn Shephard, Netflix’s ‘The Body‘ begins with a catholic school dance team welcoming its newest teammate, Grace Franklin, with a strange, horrifying initiation ritual, one that leaves Grace comatose. With only the rest of the teammates aware of what has transpired, they decide on a pact of silence, as the rest of the town gets enveloped in paranoia. Somewhere between psychological horror and mystery, however, the show also introduces us to the relationship of Anya and Elise, which can hardly be fitted into a label. As co-captains of the team, the two naturally spend a lot of time together and become friends, but as time passes, their feelings for each other begin to deepen, till they ultimately reach a point of no return. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anya and Elise’s Complex Relationship Introduces us to a Spectrum of Queer Identity

Anya and Elise’s relationship lies in the emotional core of ‘The Body,’ as we see them go from friends and dance partners to something more than that. This is hardly a bump-free journey, though, and the characters’ questions regarding their sexuality make for much of the tension on screen. While both Anya and Elise start the show by making off-handed demeaning jokes about queerness, especially lesbianism, this is revealed to be a part of the tough exterior they put up for the world. Deep down, however, both turn out to have feelings for each other, and this gradually gives way to a sexual relationship, one marked by constant secrecy, committment issues, and anxieties.

Out of the two of them, Elise initially appears to be the one more comfortable with her own sexuality, frequently teasing Anya about her sex life. However, things take a turn when the two briefly get intimate, prompting Anya to be curious about her orientation. While we see her in a relationship with Steven, there are numerous clues within the narrative that point towards Anya conforming to social expectations in this case, rather than her real feelings. That said, the show never puts a label on her sexuality, leaving fans guessing. Elise, on the other hand, embraces her queer identity as a lesbian woman, and though she remains crystal clear about her feelings for Anya, their relationship nonetheless takes a tragic turn by the end of season 1.

Both Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany Have Kept Their Sexual Orientations Private

Neither Kristina Bogic nor Sara Boustany, who play Anya Butler and Elise Zakaria, respectively, have spoken publicly about their respective sexual orientations, as of writing. While the show may focus on Anya and Elise’s queer romantic storyline, it is one that strictly exists in the realm of fiction. That said, both actors keenly understand the lives of the characters they essay, and that leads to some ingenious creative decisions when it comes to their performance. Boustany, for instance, told Netflix that Elise’s story is about representing one-sided or unrequited love, something she identified as “sadly common in queer relationships.” In the same vein, the actor hoped that Elise’s arc would make viewers feel less alone, which speaks to the show’s sensitivity to human experiences.

Bogic’s approach to Anya is also one filled with creative nuances, particularly when it comes to how differently the character responds to her two partners. In her conversation with Netflix, the actor noted that she differentiated how Anya kisses Steven compared to how she kisses Elise, with the latter feeling more “primal, like this is something she had to do.” At the same time, Bogic is also conscious of how Anya struggles to embrace her sexuality, and this is baked into the performance. With both Bogic and Boustany giving their all to the roles, Anya and Elise emerge as two queer characters whose stories truly resonate with the audience.

Read More: The Body Ending Explained: Does Grace Wake Up? Is She Really God?