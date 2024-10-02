Lifetime’s The Book Club Murders: Filming Locations and Cast

Helmed by Logan Giese, ‘The Book Club Murders’ follows Natalie Johnston as she joins a book club filled with busybodies. Her amusement with the club’s activities is short-lived, as the members begin receiving threatening letters written to them with a poisoned pen, accusing them of crimes. As the recipients of the letters are murdered one by one, the remaining club members ascertain that a vengeful killer is targeting them for their past.

However, when Natalie receives a letter accusing her teen daughter of a reprehensible crime, her world is turned upside down. While some are quick to levy accusations and resort to rumor-mongering, Natalie must set the record straight and discover the identity of the killer among them. The Lifetime mystery thriller features a cozy suburban setting, with pristine lawns and quiet streets contrasting sharply with the sinister events unfolding around them.

Where Was The Book Club Murders Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Book Club Murders’ was carried out in the state of Minnesota, more specifically, in Duluth. Tentatively titled ‘Her Deadly Letters,’ principal photography for the movie began on June 20, 2023, and was wrapped in over ten days by early July of the same year. The cast members seem to have had an exciting time behind the scenes, and they were grateful to their entire team for the combined efforts that brought the film to life. Lead actress Brittany Underwood said that she played the role of a mother for the first time in the movie and thanked Eva Igo for being a great on-screen daughter.

Duluth, Minnesota

Sitting on the southwestern bank of Lake Superior, Duluth, Minnesota, served as the primary filming location for ‘The Book Club Murders.’ Known for its suburban tranquility and natural beauty as a filming destination, the city offered a picturesque backdrop that was made subtly eerie with a visual tone shift introduced by cinematographer Christopher Lange. The city’s scenic suburban neighborhoods are featured in exterior shots throughout the film, while many of the interior scenes were shot in private houses and filming properties. As they shot at one of these properties, the production crew set up shop in its garage, laying out the tools of their craft and accessing their ad-hoc workshop between shoots.

In addition, the production began filming at a time when schools closed for the summer break, allowing the cast and crew access to the high school location seen in the movie without any interruptions. These, combined with the suburban areas, create an idyllic setting for Natalie and her daughter’s life, which is thrown into disarray after the letters begin to appear. The Zenith City’s diverse landscapes also played a role in shaping the visual feel of ‘The Book Club Murders.’

Located on the shores of Lake Superior, Duluth is a cinematically gifted filming destination with sweeping views over its waters, a rugged shoreline, and rich surrounding natural beauty. Duluth is something of a hidden gem as a filming location and has caught the eye of Lifetime filmmakers in recent years. The city’s varied shooting sites offer productions a combination of small-town charm and vast, scenic landscapes. Some films shot in and around the city include ‘Iron Will,’ Hallmark’s ‘Rescuing Christmas,’ ‘Highway 61,’ ‘Merry Kiss Cam,’ and ‘Nana’s Here.’

The Book Club Murders Cast

The Lifetime murder mystery is led by Brittany Underwood, who steps into the role of Natalie Johnston. Brittany is a Colombian American actress and director who garnered recognition for her performance as Langston Wilde in ABC’s long-running TV series, ‘One Life to Live.’ She also made an impression starring in ‘The Bay’ as Riley Henderson, ‘Youthful Daze’ as Sheila Edmundson, and ‘Hollywood Heights’ as Loren Tate.

‘The Book Club Murders’ stars Eva Igo as Gwen Johnston. She is a multi-talented artist known for her acting, singing, and dancing skills. Igo has taken on the role of Bridget Van Heusen in ‘If I Could Ride,’ Evena in ‘The Last Astronaut,’ and Evena in ‘The AXI: The Avengers of Extreme Illusions.’ The film also features Nicole Weber as Sadie Chandler and Kiki Yellam as Tori Taylor. Eva, Nicole, and Kiki have all previously worked together in Lifetime’s ‘Stalked by My Stepsister.’

Other cast members include Aaron Goehle as Tony Chandler, Ainsley Burch as Wendy Novak, Mike Bredon as Detective Chandler, Julia Zook as Lauren McClain, and Kate Dailey as Meredith Davis. Supporting cast includes Joy Ford as April Brandt, Ellie Martin as Martha McClain, Ebony Ramquist as Anita Taylor, Deven Bromme as Jeff Davis, Davan Scott as Detective Mitchell, Amy Jo Schmidt as Book Club Member and David T Bacchus as CSI Photographer.

