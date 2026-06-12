The Chi Season 8 Episode 4 Recap: White Widow

Created by Lena Waithe, Paramount+’s ‘The Chi’ situates itself in the heart of Chicago, where several families in the South Side find their lives interconnected over the course of a narrative spanning several years, generations, and social ups and downs. What follows is a coming-of-age story unlike any other, where characters are forced to question if the world they have grown up in is the only one they can recreate. In the previous episode, Victor and Shaad get out of prison after a hard-fought legal battle, and the cold war that has been brewing between Reg and Nuck’s respective gangs at last emerges onto the surface. This episode, titled ‘White Widow,’ is expressly centered around Bakari and his struggle with juggling one too many lives.

Nuck and Tiff Face Relationship Troubles

‘The Chi’ season 8 episode 4 begins right where the previous episode left off, with Tiff realizing that she’s not sure if she loves Nuck. The latter, heartbroken, walks away without sharing a word, solidifying the gap that has newly emerged between them, or was perhaps always there. Emmett and Kiesha, on the other hand, seem to be having an easier time, as the child protection services’ inspector turns out to be quite understanding. However, throughout their conversation, it becomes clear that there are subtle grievances shared by both partners, and that couples therapy might be the way to go right now. Elsewhere, Reg seems to be keeping an exceptionally close eye on Bakari, who presently has less than two days to sell off a huge number of pills, all the while balancing his day job at Smokey’s.

Clever as ever, Bakari decides to merge his two jobs by secretly turning the people in the restaurant into his customers. The pills sift through delivery trays and are slipped into packed meals, and by the end of the second day, Bakari manages to sell everything. Surprisingly enough, some of the drugs also go to Papa, who claims to have run his course with weed and booze, and now wants something stronger. It’s grim to see him slowly slip by, and while Bakari, like many others, notices that something is amiss, his own life is too messed up to invest in anyone else’s. Later that day, Shaad catches up with Nora, more confused than angry that she originally sold him out. During their conversation, however, he learns that she was paid to do it, and now that she’s walked back, her life too might be in danger.

The scene then shifts to Darnell and Emmett having some time to themselves after Smokey’s is closed for the day. Emmett seems to be in serious doubt when it comes to choosing the right time and mood to propose to Tiff, and while Darnell isn’t much help, he does advise that his son shouldn’t wait for too long. Unbeknownst to them both, Kiesha and Riley turn out to be having a very similar conversation at home, with the latter wondering if she should make the first move. Riley assures Kiesha that there is no need to uphold sexist traditions like before, and she should propose first if she’s sure that Emmett is the man she wants to be with.

Bakari Struggles With Slinging Pills

Later that night, Reg checks up on Bakari once again and is rather pleased to find that every last pill has been sold. Along with Bakari’s cut, though, Reg also puts in an advance, and the next shipment of pills to be sold, inviting Bakari deeper into the lifestyle. Word spreads fast, and before long, Nuck gets to know that his former right-hand man has now switched sides. Though he claims not to care, regardless, a part of him is both envious and worried about what Reg might do to Bakari. The next day, Emmett lives up to his promise and organizes another guys’ meetup for everyone to hang out and vent their frustrations. While this quickly becomes a heartwarming moment for our characters to catch up, Papa once again remains eerily silent, lying when asked if he’s really okay.





Between the circle and peddling drugs, Bakari gets late to his job at Smokey’s, and his excuses don’t exactly fly with the staff, all of whom are people Emmett gave a job after they came out of prison, or escaped their gang. Because of that, they have a pretty good understanding of where Bakari’s headed, and warn him to pick up the pieces before it’s too late. At Reg’s office, tensions surrounding Bakari’s entry grow as many consider him a sell-out. However, not even Reg can deny the speed with which Bakari can get the job done. Meanwhile, one of Reg’s people tips off Bakari’s sister about the same, hoping to save him from the dark path as well. When the news eventually gets to Lynae, she decides that she’s had enough and breaks up with him.

Lynae Gets Definitive Proof About Pastor Zeke’s Murder

Elsewhere, Devante seems to be having an easier time at school now, thanks to Kiesha and Riley’s intervention. However, when he tries to charm one of the girls in his class, he is quickly humbled. Darnell and Riley, in the meantime, cannot help but gossip about Emmett and Kiesha’s attempts to propose to each other. While Darnell thinks it’s not right for a girl to propose first, Riley is quick to correct his line of thought and advises him to sit back and let the relationship pan out. At The Cigar Bar, Tiff plans to throw a big party, and Jake gets to invite Desiree on the condition that he has to work. However, while there, he notices a picture of Desiree with another guy, and begins wondering if they even have anything special going on between them.

Luckily, Desiree clears the air about this being her ex and how she often posts stuff like this to get her followers going. While their ship is still intact, Lynae seems to be saddened, until she comes across Diana, who claims to have an audio clip proving that Nuck killed Pastor Zeke. Now all that remains is to get the proof to Nuck and hope for a disruption, but that doesn’t quite pan out. Nuck suddenly storms into the bar himself, attacking Bakari for siding with his enemy. While Tiff is able to break off the fight for now, this only adds fuel to the doubts she has been having this entire time. That night, Bakari comes home to find his sister, who offers him to leave Chicago for good. However, he still doesn’t feel like he is ready to step out of the world he’s known since childhood, and declines the offer. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Tiff questioning Nuck what the truth really is, and why he is so riled up about Bakari’s exit.

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