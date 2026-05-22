Who is Jordan? Who Plays Keith’s Girlfriend in The Chi Season 8?

Created by Lena Waithe, Paramount+’s ‘The Chi’ follows the lives of several families in South Side Chicago as their lives run in parallel, and sometimes intersect. However, stuck in a seemingly never-ending cycle of crime and violence, some cannot help but fall into trouble, and the effect soon ripples out through everyone else they know and cherish. In season 8 of this crime drama series, the murder of Alicia becomes one such inciting incident, forcing not just Victor and Shaad, but also everyone else to revisit their life decisions. Episode 1 of the season, titled ‘Coldest Winter Ever,’ introduces us to a new person in Keith’s life, Jordan, who comes with her own emotional ups and downs. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jordan Becomes a Cog in the System Against Her Better Judgment

Jordan is introduced in the season 8 premiere of ‘The Chi’ as a nurse who steals drugs for Reg’s criminal operation, much to the dismay of her partner and Reg’s right-hand man, Keith. What makes this three-way dynamic more complicated is that she keeps all of this secret from Keith until a chance encounter. At first, he refuses to let Jordan become a part of the cycle, even when she asserts her own agency in the matter. However, Keith is soon left at a loss for words when he learns that Jordan is doing this to get money for her sick mother, which serves as a good reminder of how necessity is at the root of most of the morally gray decisions undertaken by the characters of this show.

Though Keith is unable to convince Jordan to part ways with the drug business, ironically, it is Reg who begins to show an interest in Jordan’s personal life. Her perspective on all of this, however, is characteristically detached, showing her clear preference towards carving an original path rather than relying on the men in her life. Though her current plan is to recycle the expired pills from her hospital, there is still an ample risk of getting caught or indirectly causing a health crisis. This, in turn, can spell more trouble for Reg and his gang, as they are already engaged in a cold war with Nuck and the 63rd Street Mob. Whether Jordan sticks to Reg’s team or switches camp over the course of the season, as such, can be a game-changing element.

Actor Laila Odom is Equally Passionate About Acting and Health Awareness

Actor Laila Odom, perhaps best known for essaying the role of Connie in the TV show ‘Zatima,’ steps into the world of ‘The Chi’ as Jordan. Carving out her own presence in the series in its final season is an impressive feat in and of itself, but Odom makes it look easy, thanks to her nearly two decades of experience within the industry. Following her debut with the movie ‘On the Job Training,’ where she plays Michelle, Odom quickly became a sought-after actor in both the realms of TV and movies, with titles such as ‘My Crazy Roommate,’ ‘Couples Night,’ and ‘For the Love of Jason’ under her belt, where she steps into the shoes of Brooke, Laila, and Lacy Lattimere, respectively. Some of her other popular works include ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ and ‘Salt-N-Pepa,’ where she plays Teri DeBarge and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, respectively.

When not inhabiting a myriad of personas on screen with ease, Odom is passionate about health, wellness, and nutrition, and has devoted a lot of her time to raising food and lifestyle-related awareness. She also has plans to expand her interests to cancer research in the future, especially in relation to how it affects Black and Brown communities. Odom’s own battle with anemia and fibroids has lead her to carefully look into her dietary choices with a new light. In a conversation with Afrowoman Online, she expressed, “I want to use whatever influence I have to show others how to move forward – it’s more than looking beautiful; it’s important to inspire people to ‘leave’ where they are and seek better.” The actor’s work in ‘The Chi,’ as such, extends that journey to its next chapter.

Read More: The Chi Season 8 Episode 1 Recap: Will Jake Kill Reg?