The Chicano Squad: Where Are the Hispanic Police Officers Now?

A&E’s documentary series ‘The Chicano Squad’ chronicles the Houston Police Department’s Chicano Squad, a group of Hispanic officers who investigated the growing unsolved cases in Houston within the Latino community between 1979 and 2010. Jim Montero led the squad after its formation, with officers such as José “Joe” Selvera, U. P. Hernández, Cecil Mosqueda, and Raymond Gonzales joining him. The group revolutionized homicide investigation in the city by registering a commendable and stunning clearance rate. They rebuilt the broken trust between their community and the police department and inspired many young Latino individuals to join the force and follow in their footsteps!

Jim Montero is Being Celebrated for His Revolutionary Work Today

The Chicano Squad was born because of Jim Montero. He initially worked in the Houston PD as a robbery officer. In 1979, he was a detective sergeant who had realized that his force’s relationship with his community was concerning. Many cases involving members of the Latino community remained unsolved, which motivated him to meet the HPD chief, Harry Caldwell. Montero told Caldwell that he could train Spanish-speaking patrol officers to become translators for the detectives working in the department to overcome the latter group’s language barrier while investigating crimes within the Latino community. The idea was approved, and the Chicano Squad was formed.

As the head of the Chicano Squad, Montero investigated several crimes involving illegal aliens. “They came here to find the American Dream, liberty, tranquillity, peace, get their status up. But they wind up in a beer joint, and somebody blows them away. What we’re seeing are illegal aliens killing illegal aliens,” he told The New York Times in 1984. Meanwhile, he married Bonnylee Hobbins Montero, a fellow cop who was recognized as the first Houston PD female officer to have a baby. After marrying Bonny, he became the stepfather of four children, and two of them even followed the couple’s footsteps to become police officers.

On September 8, 2017, Montero bid adieu to Bonny, who passed away after fighting Lewy body dementia. Upon his retirement, the former police officer has been spending his life with his stepchildren and the rest of the Chicano Squad’s founding members, who regularly meet even today. On August 21, 2024, while celebrating the 45th anniversary of the squad’s formation, Houston’s Mayor John Whitmire honored Montero and the rest of the founding members by recognizing the day as Chicano Squad Day. The same month, he joined his former colleagues for a screening of the A&E documentary series at The Hobby Center in Houston. The Houston PD’s Chief Noe Diaz honored Montero and his former colleagues with gold detective badges.

José “Joe” Selvera is a Proud Father and Grandfather Now

José “Joe” Selvera is spending his retirement life with his family. He collaborated with his son, Sergio Selvera, to make ‘The Chicano Squad,’ with the latter on board as an executive producer. The retired police officer hopes his documentary series will help the public understand the commitment put into police work. “Police work is not easy. We make split-second decisions. The men and women who put on the badge and go to work are the true heroes. Me, I am on the way out. These are the people who are going to need support. I hope this documentary here brings to the forefront the hard work that goes into work,” he told Our Esquina in September 2024.

The making of the documentary series has helped Selvera to look back on his work with the Chicano Squad in great detail. “I guess we did do something,” he told ABC13 in August 2024. In the same month, he received a gold detective badge with the other founding members of the Chicano Squad. “That gold badge means that it’s an appreciation. It’s got a lot of meaning to me (seeing) these people here supporting law enforcement. I’ve been in law enforcement all my life, 50 years. Seeing these people right here and being able to promote something positive making our police department look good, that means a lot to me,” he told Our Esquina in another interview.

Selvera is the father-in-law of Sergio’s wife and ABC13 anchor Rita Garcia. The retired cop welcomed a granddaughter named Jordan in January 2023. While meeting his fellow Chicano Squad members and friends, Selvera is accompanied by Sergio, and one of these meetings inspired the latter to make a documentary series about his father and his squad.

U.P. Hernández Shares the Honor He Receives With His Family Today

When U.P. Hernández joined the homicide team of the Houston PD as part of the Chicano Squad, the initial experience was seemingly unbearable. Until then, even though he was a cop, the officer didn’t have much experience with dead bodies, which changed quickly. “I’m hearing a saw, and I’m thinking somebody’s building something around here. He was using it to open the skull. I couldn’t eat meat for two weeks,” he told the Houston Chronicle in September 2024 about attending an autopsy for the first time. It does not mean that Hernández was hesitant to do his work.

During a Q&E session held in August 2024, Hernández discussed how he always stepped up to fill in for his colleagues whenever anyone needed time off from work. He is proud and immersed in the respect he receives for serving as one of the founding members of the Chicano Squad. “I never thought I was gonna get a chance like that. And I proved a point. I can do this job. These guys can do this job. We all did the job. I’m proud of that. So is my family,” he added. Hernández now recognizes that he and his group were able to “break the barrier” for thousands of Hispanic and/or Latino cops to come to the forefront.

Cecil Mosqueda is Spending His Retirement Life Surrounded by His Former Colleagues Now

Cesario “Cecil” Mosqueda is the only founding member of the Chicano Squad who went on to pass the detective test and garner a gold badge. In 2006, he joined his then-fellow Chicano Squad colleagues to sue the City of Houston, alleging that several high-ranking homicide officers used ethnic slurs against them to form an “atmosphere of inferiority, isolation, and intimidation.” While the rest of the group’s founding members retired from the force, Mosqueda remained a part of the same until it was disbanded in 2010. In December 2016, he decided to retire from the Houston PD.

“It’s been my whole life. And it is a hard decision, I think, for any officer. Not just me. Any officer, if they love the work they’re doing,” Mosqueda told KHOU 11 News at the time. His thirty-seven-year career as a homicide detective came to an end when a new pension plan was introduced. His decision to retire was partially influenced by his desire not to lose any pension benefits. “That had something to do with it, but every officer has their individual reasons to retire,” he added. By the time he retired, Mosqueda knew that he was able to bring changes to the Houston PD.

“It’s a different department. The things we did opened the door for other minorities to join the police department,” Mosqueda told the Houston Chronicle in September 2024. He joined his former colleagues at the premiere of the A&E series and when they were collectively honored by Mayor John Whitmire. He was elated to see his friends receive gold badges from Chief Noe Diaz in August 2024. “Unfortunately… I’m the only one who got promoted. So I got a second one. It was something that was long overdue for them, so it was good,” he told Our Esquina.

Raymond Gonzales is Moved by the Recognition He Receives Today

Raymond Gonzales joined the Chicano Squad when Jose “Joe” Deleón left the group. He had been part of the homicide squad until his retirement from the Houston PD. Even though Gonzales joined the team a bit after the founding members, his work is acknowledged and celebrated among others. In 2023, he was honored by Harris County’s Commissioner Adrian Garcia for his work as a Chicano Squad member, with his family in attendance. When the group was honored by Mayor John Whitmire and Chief Noe Diaz, he was present with his friends and former colleagues, visibly affected by the recognition. Gonzales’ family, which includes his children, Erica Castillo, Michael Gonzales, and Raymond Gonzales, continues to celebrate his exemplary and inspiring life.

