Why Did The Jackal Leave His Gun at The Airport?

Episode 10 of ‘The Day of the Jackal’ presents a fascinating end to the cat-and-mouse chase between the titular assassin and the MI6 agent on his tail. The episode finds Jackal on the run after UDC’s successful assassination, mapping a trip to Spain for a reunion with his wife and son. As complicated as his escape plan remains, bigger complications await him at home, where he must finally face his steadily disintegrating marriage. Furthermore, Agent Bianca Pullman’s dedication toward apprehending the killer is as alive as ever.

Therefore, Jackal’s return home remains riddled with high-stakes threats to the framework of his life. Yet, something surprisingly peculiar happens as he arrives in Spain: the skilled sniper leaves behind his high-tech luggage-disguised gun at the airport’s baggage claim. Given the early established partnership between Jackal and the weapon, the instance is bound to leave a confounding impression on the audience. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Jackal and The Norman Stoke Made Gun

From the time of Jackal’s introduction to the plot, he establishes his identity as a highly skilled assassin. Not only is he a master at carrying out impossible shots, but he is also an expert at disguises and narrow escapes, which help him remain ever-elusive. A part of the trick behind his world-class reputation emerges from the quality craftsmanship of the weapons he uses. He’s in possession of a sniper, which he can easily dismantle and put together as a suitcase to disguise during getaways.

Thus, the gun remains a formidable weapon in his arsenal. It allows Jackal to travel to places with an exceptional weapon on his person without the danger of discovery by the authorities. The weapon is so crucial to Jackal’s introductory assassination job that it becomes the catalyst in establishing Bianca’s investigation against him. For the same reason, his ultimate decision to leave it in the airport baggage claim carousel remains that much more intriguing.

After killing UDC, Jackal had to combat his fair share of complications, including a high-speed car chase and forcing an elderly couple into a hostage situation. Through it all, he keeps his suitcase/gun with him. Even when he boards a bus and a flight to return to Spain, the luggage stays with him. Yet, as he leaves the airport with his home and family as his destination, he decides to abandon the luggage seemingly for good. Long after he leaves the airport, his suitcase can still be seen revolving alone at the baggage claim.

Nuria Likely Influenced Jackal’s Decision to Desert His Weapon

Jackal’s conversation with Nuria is a key instance that takes place before he abandons his weapon at the airport. Since discovering the truth about her husband’s profession, Nuria has lost her faith in their love, which promises a bitter end for their family. As such, Jackal—known as Charles to his wife—promises her that he will quit his gun-for-hire ways after one final job. Jackal’s relationship with Nuria remains one of the most nuanced and complex aspects of his life.

Jackal finds a sense of peace and normalcy during the time that he gets to spend with Nuria and their son, Carlitos. He has ensured a safe and comfortable life for them in Spain, where he can be just Charles, away from his profession as an assassin. Consequently, he lies about his identity and keeps Nuria in the dark about his work. Even when she starts getting closer to discovering the truth, he attempts to manipulate her into believing her different reality. Therefore, once she discovers the whole truth, their relationship becomes precarious.

Nuria expects Jackal to stay true to his word and quit his job. She doesn’t want her husband’s job to put her and her son’s life in harm’s way. Even though Jackal promises her the same, his previous lies prevent her from entirely believing him. The assassin likely knows this, too. Therefore, it’s possible that he abandons his gun in an effort to prove the sincerity of his word. If Jackal was truly considering hanging up his proverbial hat, the forsaking of his gun becomes the most apparent evidence of the same.

As such, Jackal parting ways with his weapon can be interpreted as a depiction of his honest departure from the life of a killer. On the other hand, it could also be an empty gesture that he hopes would convince Nuria that he’s taking his promise seriously. Either way, it ends up being for naught as Nuria leaves him before he can catch up to her. Ultimately, Jackal loses the incentive to opt for a straight life and loses his treasured weapon in the process. Whether or not he plans on retrieving it through some method remains yet to be seen.

Read More: The Day of the Jackal Finale Recap and Ending, Explained