Where Was BET+’s The Despaired Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Jean-Pierre Chapoteau served as the co-writer and director of BET+’s ‘The Despaired,’ a horror film that centers upon a mail carrier who lost her husband a while back but is still unable to shake off the grief that came with the tragic demise. Still grieving, the widow comes across a strange letter that ends up resurrecting her husband and bringing him back to life, but not for eternity.

In order to make his resurrection permanent and prevent him from getting banished into the abyss for good, she is in a race against time and is required to make three sacrifices. ‘The Despaired’ is set in and around the residence of the widow and her late husband along with a bunch of other sites around the neighborhood. The isolated house symbolizes the seclusion that the widow faces after the death of her husband, which further adds to the horror value of the narrative. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Despaired’ was filmed, we have covered all the necessary details about the same!

The Despaired Filming Locations

‘The Despaired’ was filmed in Georgia, specifically in and around the city of Barnesville. As per reports, production of the horror movie got underway in March 2023 and continued for several weeks, before wrapping up in April of the same year. So, without much ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the BET+ production!

Barnesville, Georgia

In Georgia’s Lamar County, the city of Barnesville, which is the county seat, served as the primary production location for ‘The Despaired,’ which is situated south of the center of the county. From the looks of it, the filming unit supposedly set up camp in and around the old mansion at 311 Zebulon Street in the city of Barnesville. The property doubled for the residence of the protagonist and her dead husband. The shooting for most of the interior as well as exterior scenes was carried out inside and in the surrounding areas of the mansion.

Also known as Buggy Town, Barnesville is ideal for standing in for fictional towns because of its isolated location. For instance, the Amy Adams starrer show ‘Sharp Objects‘ was shot in and around the city, which was redecorated as the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri. A 2009 horror film, titled ‘Plague of the Damned,’ also utilized the locales of Barnesville for its production.

The Despaired Cast

In the BET+ horror film, Drew Sidora essays the role of one of the main characters, CoCo. The Chicago-born actor has had a rich acting career as throughout her career, she has been featured in various films and TV shows portraying different roles, showcasing her versatile acting skills. For instance, you might have seen her in ‘One Love,’ ‘Hindsight,’ ‘She’s Not Our Sister,’ ‘CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,’ ‘Chasing Waterfalls,’ ‘Boxed in 2,’ and ‘God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Stone.’ On the other hand, Denise Boutte plays the character of Jill Hill in the thriller film.

Many of you might find her face familiar, mainly because she stars in numerous productions, such as the likes of ‘The Choir Director,’ ‘The Missing,’ ‘Christmas with My Ex,’ ‘Game of Deceit,’ ‘Senior Year: Love Never Fails,’ ‘A Mother’s Intuition,’ ‘Napa Ever After,’ ‘Young Justice,’ and ‘Bronx SIU.’ ‘The Despaired’ also consists of a bunch of talented actors who appear in supporting roles, including Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson as Omar, Jason Louder as Demetrius, Jared Wofford as Wayne Hill, Stevie Baggs Jr. as Jeremiah, Tom Dacey Carr as Tom, Cj Sykes as Quinn, Millie Rose Evans as Ariel, and Rabinder Campbell as Dr. Bhavna Patel.

Moreover, JonAvery Worrell plays the role of Caleb Hill, DeShon Green portrays Goon, Kennie Nicole Jenkins essays the role of Toya, and Rashaad Santiago plays the part of AKUJIN. The cast also includes Shonda Humphreys and Donna Scoggins as funeral attendants, Kayla Booth as a middle school girl, and Moon Eldridge as a Jazz collector.

Read More: Best Horror Films on Amazon Prime