The Diplomat: Is Austin Dennison Dead? Did David Gyasi Leave The Diplomat?

In Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat‘ Season 4, things escalate to the point of no return for the Penn administration, and once again, Kate Wyler gets caught up in the middle of it. The season opens in the immediate aftermath of Season 3’s cliffhanger revelation, as Kate realizes that Hal and Grace Penn have stolen Poseidon, a move that would be construed as a betrayal of their ally nation. As expected, things get out of hand pretty fast, and Kate tries to hold everything together while picking up the pieces. In the midst of this, she also receives devastating news, the terrible timing of which topples her and Hal’s best-laid plans. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Austin Dennison Meets a Tragic End

Austin Dennison was introduced in the first season of ‘The Diplomat’ as the dashing politician in Nicol Trowbridge’s administration, whose integrity and grit made him stand out from his counterparts. His position as the foreign secretary meant he worked closely with Kate Wyler. He seemed to have such support in the parliament that at one point he was seen as the heir apparent to Trowbridge. Had things worked out differently, he would have had the sitting PM removed from office and would have served as the country’s leader. But, of course, things are never as simple as they seem, and instead he decided to focus on his current job. What made things even more interesting was his romantic entanglement with Kate.

The duo liked and deeply respected each other. In fact, such was the aura of the man that Hal Wyler, despite knowing of his wife’s liaison with Dennison, also liked him. When Hal becomes VP in the third season, and his and Kate’s relationship seems to exist only for show, it seems that she will finally get together with Dennison. But then, he calls it off, citing bad timing, and six months later, he is married to Thema. This sudden development is shocking to everyone, including Kate, but they can see that he is happy, and that’s all that matters. At the same time, Kate gets entangled in the issue of the Russian submarine and the question of how to deal with Poseidon, and Dennison is so preoccupied with his personal and professional life that they barely remain in contact anymore.

Things escalate, and by the time Kate hears of him again, Trowbridge reveals that Dennison is dead. Kate knew he had gone to India for official business, a fact she loathed because it meant she lacked her usual support system and had to deal with people unlikely to trust or help her. Trowbridge reveals that Dennison had been on a helicopter that went down, leaving no survivors. It is also clarified that this was an unforeseen accident. The weather was clear, and no one expected any turbulence. But then during the flight, they encountered an air pocket, which destabilized the aircraft, leading to the fatal crash.

Dennison’s Death Kickstarts a New Chapter in the UK’s Story

One of the reasons everyone loved and respected Austin Dennison so much is because he was a calm and composed man who could be trusted to do the right thing. In Nicol Trowbridge, the country had found a somewhat impulsive leader who could work well if someone held him back from his self-destructive tendencies. He was the brake that Kate loathes does not exist in the Grace-Hal dynamic. With him on the board, everyone, including the PM himself, knew Trowbridge would be under control. So, when he dies, it is not just a personal loss felt by his friends and family. It is felt by the people who depended on him for the work that shapes the nation’s policies and its relationship with its allies, especially the US.

Sure enough, when Dennison is gone, and the Penn administration needs Trowbridge to fall in line, they have no one who can work their way around him and make him see sense. Kate is advised to blackmail him if that’s what it takes, and eventually that is what she resorts to. Trowbridge, too, reaches a point where he cannot seem to function anymore. Margaret Roylin’s ghost keeps haunting him, and no one can help him out of this mental mess. Had Dennison been alive, Kate would have worked with him to plan a way to get some sense into both Trowbridge and Grace. But with him out of the picture, there is no way that either of them can be controlled.

The blackmail tips the British PM over the edge, and he decides to resign. His departure opens the door for a host of new uncertainties. At least with him, Kate and her side knew what they were dealing with and how to deal with him. Had he done this when Dennison was alive, the former foreign secretary would have gotten the job. But now, there is a new player on the board, and she has no connection or obligations to Kate or the Penn administration. And with Grace spiraling out of control, they become even worse than before. Safe to say, Dennison will be sorely missed by both sides.

Read More: Why Does Nicol Trowbridge Resign? Did Rory Kinnear Leave The Diplomat?