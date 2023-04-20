8 Shows Like The Diplomat You Must See

Engulfed in the throes of decisions that could impact millions, ‘The Diplomat’ follows Kate Wyler, a US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. The Netflix political thriller series created by Debora Cahn sees Kate Wyler navigate more than just official duties and responsibilities as the newly anointed Ambassador. From having to deal with international crises that retain the ability to have widespread effects to forming strategic alliances with nations and sects in London, the series coalesces the elements of thrill, mystery and political drama easily.

Starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and Ali Ahn, the story also focuses on how any relationship requires more than just diplomacy. From having to navigate her marriage with a fellow diplomat to keeping military alliances intact, ‘The Diplomat’ offers all the geopolitical gravity people crave wrapped in fiction. Viewers who were transcended into the realm of politics and security through the series and want to enjoy another dosage of political thrillers will find this collated list to their benefit. Here is a list of shows that has all the elements that make a television show worthwhile. You can find several of these shows, like ‘The Diplomat’, on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Black Earth Rising (2018)

Starring Michaela Coel, Hugo Blick, John Goodman, Harriet Walter, Lucian Msamati and Abena Ayivor, ‘Black Earth Rising’ follows the story of Kate Ashby, a legal investigator working for Michael Ennis. When her adoptive mother Eve takes up a case to prosecute a Rwandan militia leader, the two are pulled into a situation that threatens their goals and upends their lives forever.

The series is created by Hugo Blick and is the perfect mix of drama, psychological and political thrill. Viewers who enjoyed the elements of military alliances in ‘The Diplomat’ will surely enjoy the conflicts seen in ‘Black Earth Rising’.

7. The Night Agent (2023-

This Netflix series starring Gabriel Baao, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow and Phoenix Raei is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk and follows the story of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who finds himself amidst a large-scale conspiracy about a mole who’s ears extend to the highest levels in the United States government.

The series follows Sutherland’s journey into embarking upon a manhunt for the traitor. The series includes elements of conspiracy, drama and action, making it difficult for viewers to not be engrossed and is created by Shawn Ryan. Viewers who loved high-ranking official drama in ‘The Diplomat’ will find ‘The Night Agent’ equally riveting.

6. The Honorable Woman (2014)

Created by Hugo Blick, the BBC show follows the story of Nessa Stein, a high-ranking Anglo-Jewish businesswoman whose work to protect peace in the Middle East has her involved in the throes of murder, business and conspiracies. Starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Philip Arditti, Lubna Azabal, Andrew Buchan and Tobias Menzies, it showcases espionage, thriller, and a British-Israeli women’s quest to make a change. The shocking twists and turns keep people on their feet. Like ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The Honorable Woman’ sees a woman navigating several roles to maintain the status quo, which many will be drawn to.

5. Madam Secretary (2014-2019)

This political drama follows the story of Elizabeth Adams McCord, a former Secretary of State and the President of the United States, as she navigates her role as a person of political importance while also balancing the complex issues that come with family life.

Starring Tea Leoni, Tim Daly, Katherine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe, the series is the creation of Barbara Hall. It follows the transformative journey of a woman in a story of politics and drama. Viewers who loved a woman taking the reigns in ‘The Diplomat’, will surely enjoy Tea Leoni’s character in ‘Madam Secretary’.

4. Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

Centered on the life of Tom Kirkman, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who finds himself becoming the President of the US after an unprecedented attack on the Capitol eviscerates every member before him in line. The show follows Kirkman’s struggles after he assumes office and finds ways to deal with the looming terrorist threat and tries to uncover the conspiracy that passed.

Starring Keifer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci and Maggie Q, this political drama encapsulates viewers with its elements of thrill and conspiracies and nail-biting plot. Viewers who loved the twists and turns in ‘The Diplomat’ will enjoy ‘Designated Survivor’ equally.

3. Occupied (2015- 2019)

This Norwegian political drama follows the story of a fictional future where catastrophic environmental conditions lead to geopolitical issues where Russia ends up occupying Norway on behalf of the European Union because Norway’s newly elected environmentally-conscious Prime Minister has stopped the production of oil and gas in the country.

Starring Ane Dahl Torp, Henrik Mestad, Eidar Skar and Ingeborga Dapkunaite, the series created by Jo Nesbo and Erik Skjodbjaerg follows the political thrill of monumental scale. Viewers who found the scintillating military and diplomacy in ‘The Diplomat’ intriguing will surely find ‘Occupied’ equally engrossing.

2. Bodyguard (2018-)

Starring Richard Madden, Keeley Hawes, Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle and Vincent Franklin, the BBC political drama created by Jed Mercurio follows the story of police sergeant David Budd, who is a retired war veteran with PTSD and is working at the Royalty and Specialist Protection. When he’s appointed as the principal protection office for the Home Secretary, he finds himself amidst political issues with controversies that threaten to destroy his plans.

From having to navigate high-tense situations to conducting nail-biting searches, the series follows the highly taut premise of what it would be like to work in the most confidential parts of the government. Viewers who loved the element of high scales in ‘The Diplomat’ will find ‘Bodyguard’ just as interesting.

1. Jack Ryan (2018-)

Following the story of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, the series uncovers the protagonist stepping away from his desk and into the field to unearth the most destructive threats to the world. The series is created by Tom Clancy and based on the characters from ‘Ryanverse’. Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Sulimn and Dina Shihabi.

As the titular CIA analyst finds himself uncovering the most dubious workings of extremists, the ensuing chaos and thrill make the perfect recipe for action, drama and thrill. Therefore, viewers who enjoyed the themes of high stake negotiations in ‘The Diplomat’, will find ‘Jack Ryan’ interesting as well.

