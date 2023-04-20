Where is Netflix’s The Diplomat Filmed?

Created by Debora Cahn, Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ is a political thriller drama series that follows the newly appointed US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler, a career diplomat. Hired for a high-profile job during an international crisis, Kate is expected to defuse the situation, forge strategic alliances through her political knowledge, and get used to her new role in the spotlight. At the same time, she attempts to save her turbulent marriage to a fellow career diplomat named Hal Wyler.

Starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, and Rory Kinnear, the thriller show unfolds mainly in and around London, with Kate expanding her comfort zone and exploring the political as well as literal landscapes of the United Kingdom through her new role as the US Ambassador. Thus, given the myriad of interesting backdrops throughout the show, the viewers will likely wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘The Diplomat.’ If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share about the same!

The Diplomat Filming Locations

‘The Diplomat’ is filmed in England and France, particularly in London, Cotswolds, and Île-de-France. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the political show commenced in mid-April 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in late 2022. Since the story is primarily based in London, the makers shoot most of the series on location to keep it as authentic as possible and simultaneously provide the audience an immersive experience. Now, without much ado, let us look at all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Netflix series!

London, England

The various aerial shots of London’s cityscape draw us in as the production team of ‘The Diplomat’ sets up camp at different locations across the capital of England and the United Kingdom, where the story is set. For instance, during the shooting process of season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing several important sequences on King Charles Street in London.

Some key portions of ‘The Diplomat,’ mainly involving Kate and Hal, are also taped in and around Wrotham Park. Situated near Hertfordshire’s Potters Bar in the London Borough of Barnet, Wrotham Park is a neo-Palladian English country house designed by Isaac Ware in 1754 for Admiral John Byng. It is a popular filming location as its distinctive exterior can be seen more than 60 times in film projects. Some notable ones that feature the country house are ‘The Riot Club,’ ‘Vanity Fair,’ ‘The Madness of King George,’ ‘Jane Eyre,’ and ‘The Crown.’

Cotswolds, England

The filming unit of ‘The Diplomat’ also traveled to the central-southwest region of England, the Cotswolds, to record some pivotal scenes for the series. The area is known for its predominantly rural landscape defined by the bedrock of Jurassic limestone and consists of towns, stone-built villages, gardens, and stately homes. Thus, you might be able to spot all these features through different episodes.

Île-de-France, France

It is reported that Île-de-France, the most populous of all the 18 French regions, is one of the prominent production locations for ‘The Diplomat.’ Specifically, the locales of Paris, the capital of France, feature in quite a significant amount throughout the series. For instance, the cast and crew members make the most of the premises of the Louvre Museum.

Located in Paris, the museum’s entrance hall and exterior can be spotted in the backdrop of several scenes. Moreover, besides the Keri Russell starrer, Paris has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years, including ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘One Fine Morning,’ ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’ and ‘Liaison.’

