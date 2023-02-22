Where is AppleTV+’s Liaison Filmed?

Created by Virginie Brac, Apple TV+’s ‘Liaison’ is a British–French thriller drama series that revolves around two agents and former lovers who are forced to work together in order to dodge the international cyberattacks aimed at the United Kingdom. However, the cyber threat is not the only concern for the two agents as they must also confront their past and all the dark secrets of their earlier relationship.

Soon, the former lovers realize the fact that the mistakes of one’s past have the tendency to keep haunting their present as well as destroy their future. While the thrilling yet romantic narrative keeps the audience hooked through each episode, the stunning locations in the backdrop spark questions in their minds as to where ‘Liaison’ is shot. If you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Liaison Filming Locations

‘Liaison’ is filmed in England, France, and Belgium, specifically in London, Basingstoke, Paris, Dunkirk, and Brussels. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama show commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in late September of the same year. With numerous locations to go through, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that feature in the Apple TV+ series!

London, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Liaison’ are lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of not just England but also of the United Kingdom. The Tower Bridge on Tower Bridge Road and the surrounding locales can be spotted in several exterior shots of the series. The 800 feet long bridge is a Grade I suspension bridge that crosses the River Thames. Moreover, the French Consulate at 21 Cromwell Road in South Kensington seemingly served as yet another important production location for the series.

In July 2021, Eva Green and the rest of the crew members were spotted recording some key portions for the debut season in the South Bank district. Located in central London, it is an entertainment and commercial district. Furthermore, the filming unit sets up camp in and around Tate Modern art gallery on Bankside in London as well.

Basingstoke, England

Additional portions of ‘Liaison’ are taped in Basingstoke, the largest town in Hampshire situated in southcentral England. In particular, the production team reportedly utilizes the premise of Mountbatten House in Basing View. The Grade II listed 1970s office building is considered one of the 15 most important modern listed buildings in the entire United Kingdom.

Paris, France

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Liaison’ also travels to Paris, the capital and most populous city of France. Situated in north-central France, Paris attracts millions of tourists every year, making tourism one of its driving sectors when it comes to the economy. The City of Love is home to some iconic landmarks and monuments, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou, the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur, and the Musée d’Orsay.

Dunkirk, France

A few scenes of ‘Liaison’ are also lensed in Dunkirk, a commune in France’s Nord department. Since it is an industrial city, Dunkirk’s economy mostly depends on food processing, steel, ship-building, oil-refining, and chemical industries. Some of the places of interest in the city are the Liar’s Tower, Dunkirk Town Hall, Dunkirk Beach, the Musée Portuaire, and the Musée des Beaux-Arts.

Brussels, Belgium

The production team of ‘Liaison’ also sets up camp in Brussels, a region in Belgium centered around the City of Brussels. Situated in the north-central part of the country, Brussels has hosted the production of numerous film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Loft,’ ‘Domino,’ ‘The Bouncer,’ ‘Black Beach,’ and ‘Into the Night.’

