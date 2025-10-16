The Diplomat: Do Kate and Dennison End Up Together? Why did They Break Up?

In the third season of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat,’ a different kind of challenge presents itself to Kate Wyler. She spent the second season preparing herself for the opportunity to become the Vice President, but with President Rayburn’s sudden death, the scales are disbalanced. While the American administration looks towards a change in regime, things are a bit quieter with the Brits, which leads Kate to see less and less of Austin Dennison. This changes when the newly-appointed President Grace Penn chose a VP for herself. As Kate and Dennison’s paths cross, old feelings are reignited, but the result isn’t what either of them expected. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Distance From Hal Brings Kate Closer to Dennison Again

The rocky nature of Kate and Hal’s marriage has kept her on the edge since Season 1. In fact, initially, she’d been strongly considering divorcing him, and Hal’s refusal to give up on their relationship was the only reason keeping them together. Meanwhile, Kate got close to Dennison, with whom she found a much more common ground, when it came to work ethic and moral values. By the end of Season 1, she seems ready to give up Hal and be with Dennison, but then Hal gets injured in an explosion, which makes Kate realise that she still loves her husband. She is torn between Hal and Dennison, but by the end of the second season, he makes it clear that things are not going to continue as they were between them.

The reason that Dennison turned towards Kate was for help in expelling Nicol Trowbridge, believing him to be an inept and somewhat corrupt leader. However, with the truth about Margaret Roylin’s actions concerning HMS Courageous coming to light, he realises that he may have misjudged Trowbridge. It also becomes clear to him that he needs to support the sitting PM, which, in some ways, is to ensure his own survival as well. So, he tells Kate that they should end their collaboration, but it is clear to her that he isn’t just talking about things on professional terms. Still, this does not mean that they are not attracted to each other anymore.

The sudden shift in the situation at the beginning of Season 3 pulls Kate away from Hal all over again, and she decides that they must accept their separation now. With him becoming VP, they need to keep the facade up for the public eye, but in personal terms, they are as good as divorced. This freedom from her marriage, encourages Kate to try things with Dennison again. She does it a party, after explaining the state of affairs to him. Clearly, he isn’t over her yet either, and they passionately kiss. But then, he stops and expresses that he is a bit disconcerted about the timing. He says that while he does want to be with her, things are not in a good place yet. With that, he walks away, and by the next episode, it becomes clear that things are not going to more forward between them.

Dennison’s New Love Interest Puts a Permanent Break on His Romance With Kate

When Kate and Dennison kiss, it seems that they might be getting back together. The intention seems to be so, from both ends, but things kind of fizzle out from there, and the reunion never comes to pass. By the next episode, a few months have flown by, and Kate is found to be in a secret relationship with Callum Ellis. The equation between her and Callum is quite different, and their affair is a bit surprising, even to Hal, who confesses that he thought their separation would lead Kate to be with Dennison again. She tells him that she thought so too, but it turned out to be a hit-and-miss, and now, she and Dennison are on completely different paths.

While they might not be secretly courting each other anymore, Kate and Dennison remain on friendly terms. Being in their positions in the government, they have to be in each other’s orbit, and it seems to work out well. Kate also knows that he has moved on and is dating someone else. She has met the woman, named Thema Aseidu, but she doesn’t know how serious things are between them. In the final episode, Kate is shocked to discover that Dennison has actually married her. She is shocked because she thought they’d been dating for a short while, and she is also a bit heartbroken because this means that Dennison really has moved on from her. Kate’s surprise and hurt does not escape Dennison’s attention, so he seeks her out later. He reveals that he and Thema have known each other for years.

They were in a relationship, but things did not seem to work out because they both thought it wasn’t perfect for either of them. Then Dennison met his first wife, but things didn’t end well there either. It was after he saw Kate and Hal working on their marriage, despite the challenges and the distance did he realise that there is no such thing as a perfect partner. One has to constantly work on their marriage with the person who is also willing to put in the work. This led him to reconnect with Thema, and they both decided to get married in a private ceremony and are now happier than ever. He advises Kate to do the same with Hal, and perhaps this, more than anything else proves that Dennison has truly moved on from her.

