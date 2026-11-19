Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ will enter production in New York in March 2027 under the working title ‘THUNDERSTRUCK,’ with filming taking place from March 9 to October 8 of the same year. The only info available for now is that the show’s creator, Debora Cahn, will be back as showrunner.

The season 4 finale (Episode 8), titled ‘Warships,’ ended on a gripping cliffhanger that puts America in a very dangerous position. The episode begins with the shocking truth, much to the dismay and fear of Kate and Hal, that Grace Penn has sent three destroyer ships to “impede” the passage of the Russian Federation salvage vessels, aided by Britain, to recover their drowned Russian sub that has a nuclear weapon from under British waters. Neither Kate nor Hal gets a chance to speak to Penn, and the entourage arrives at the G7 summit in Tuscany, Italy.

Bethan Vaughn, the new British PM, provides escorts for the Russians, and is enraged upon finding out that America is technically ready to go to war with Russia or Britain or both. This is natural since Penn doesn’t want anyone to find out that America has already taken the nuclear weapon out of the sub. Hal makes the emotion very clear to Vaughn that America will retaliate if Russia behaves differently and will fire on any vessel that interferes with the retaliation. Clearly, NATO’s existence is threatened. Penn even sends Stuart, the Deputy Chief of Mission in London, back to Washington, DC, for submitting a formal objection to her plan.

The G7 summit begins, and Penn straightaway takes the floor and makes her position very clear. She reveals that the Navy has the missile, urges Vaughn to revoke her invitation to the Russians, and states that America will fire on any country that interferes with its mission to protect the European Seas. The finale ends with Kate resigning from her post in front of all the delegates, followed by White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, and, finally, and surprisingly, US Vice President Hal Wyler himself, who too walks out of the building after the three. The last scene shows Hal about to make a statement to the press outside the summit building.

Season 5 will reveal the broader consequences of Grace Penn’s actions and, moreover, Kate’s. We are not yet sure that Hal has resigned, as he hasn’t said it himself. He may reveal something different in Season 5 once we hear him speak to the journalists. We also have Bethan Vaughn, who, along with her actions, especially toward Penn, will receive much more attention in the upcoming season. There is also Stuart, who isn’t happy at all about being recalled, and neither is his partner, Eidra Park, chief of the CIA station in London. Since filming will take place in New York, we can expect things to unfold in Washington, DC, itself, AKA the White House.

Considering how things end, returning cast members for Season 5 include Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Grace’s husband Todd, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, Jodie Whittaker as Bethan Vaughn, Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon, Rosaline Elbay as Hal’s chief-of-staff, Nora Koriem, Abigail Marlowe as Robyn Palmer, Penny Downie as Frances Munning, Aidan Turner as MI6 agent Callum Ellis, and Alysia Reiner as Ivy Griffin, the head of Penn’s Secret Service detail. David Gyasi will not return as British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, as the character died in a helicopter crash during a visit to India in Season 4.

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