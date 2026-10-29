Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in July 2027

Ryan Gosling was ‘‘chosen’’ as the MCU’s Ghost Rider/Johnny Blaze, and the actor is all set to shoot for the movie. ‘Ghost Rider’ will enter production on July 26, 2027, and run until November 12 the same year, with filming taking place in New York and New Jersey under the working title “Drive-Thru.” Connor Storrie has also been cast and is reportedly set to play a villain, perhaps Blackheart, son of Mephisto (played by Sacha Baron Cohen in Disney+ Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’), with whom the Devil’s Bounty Hunter has had numerous encounters in the comics. Shawn Levy will direct the movie, based on a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper. It will be released on July 28, 2028.

The story introduces us to Johnny Blaze, who has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop, and a small-town community that supports him. But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out.

Ryan Gosling’s latest performance was as the science teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s sci-fi movie ‘Project Hail Mary,’ which became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2026. Before that, we saw him play stuntman Colt Seavers in David Leitch’s action comedy ‘The Fall Guy,’ co-starring Emily Blunt as Colt’s ex Jody Moreno. Besides ‘Ghost Rider,’ Gosling has been roped in for another highly anticipated movie, the next feature addition to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ also directed by Levy. It has wrapped filming and will be released on May 28, 2027.

Connor Storrie is known for playing the professional hockey player Ilya Rozanov in the Crave sports-romance drama series ‘Heated Rivalry.’ After making his feature film debut in Benjamin Howard’s coming-of-age movie ‘Riley,’ he played roles in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘April X,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ and ‘Criminal Minds.’ His upcoming projects include Molly Gordon’s comedy drama ‘Peaked,’ co-starring Emma Mackey, Laura Dern, and Gordon; and Craig Zobel’s thriller movie ‘Turpentine,’ also featuring Melissa McCarthy, Teyonah Parris, Michael Peña, Bill Camp, and Paul Walter Hauser. Both movies have wrapped filming and await release dates.

Levy’s directorial credits include ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Free Guy,’ the ‘Night at the Museum’ movies, ‘Real Steel,’ and ‘The Internship.’

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