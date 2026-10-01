Ben Hardy’s ‘Stillwater’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November

Ben Hardy’s next project will take him to Hollywood of the South. The filming of the Prime Video series, a horror thriller show titled ‘Stillwater,’ will take place in Atlanta between November 30 this year and April 19, 2027. Greg Berlanti and Carly Wray are the writers. The show is based on the Skybound graphic novel by Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez.

The eight-episode story follows a young ex-con named Daniel West (Hardy) who returns to the quiet town of Stillwater after receiving a mysterious letter- only to discover a chilling secret: no one in the town can die. Trapped in a place where time stands still, Daniel is forced to navigate a society that has twisted immortality into control, suspicion, and brutality. As tensions rise between those clinging to power and those yearning for freedom, Daniel must decide whether to fight for the town’s soul- or lose his own. Stillwater explores morality, mortality, and the terrifying cost of eternal life.

Ben Hardy is known for playing Archangel in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bryan Singer’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ We have seen in movies like Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground,’ Michael Mohan’s ‘The Voyeurs,’ the Netflix rom-com ‘Love at First Sight,’ and ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’ His fans also know him as Luke Tilson from James Krishna Floyd’s romance ‘Unicorns,’ about a single father who falls for a drag queen (Jason Patel). His TV credits include Peter Beale in the British soap opera ‘EastEnders,’ Walter Hartright in the BBC’s ‘The Woman in White,’ and Simon Wakefield in HBO Max’s ‘The Girl Before.’ We will next see Hardy in Bertie Ellwood’s mystery feature ‘Eleven Missing Days,’ which will follow author Agatha Christie during her mysterious eleven-day disappearance in 1926, with Felicity Jones playing Agatha Christie. The cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Alfie Allen, and Stacy Martin.

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