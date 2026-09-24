Christian Slater and Dacre Montgomery’s ‘Deepfake’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November

Atlanta will soon host actors Christian Slater and Dacre Montgomery, who will be filming their next movie in the city. ‘Deepfake,’ a revenge thriller, will be shot across the Gate City starting November 9 this year. Eddie Alcazar will direct, based on a screenplay by Rob Rex. The cast also includes Nell Tiger Free, Abbey Lee, and Lukas Gage. The story is set in the world of Hollywood and AI. It follows a grief-stricken woman who seeks solace in an AI-powered service that emulates the digital persona of a deceased loved one. However, the more emotionally invested she becomes, the more deeply ensnared she- and the high-profile company that employs her- become in the deceits of a devious cyber-criminal.

Veteran actor Christian Slater has movies like ‘True Romance,’ ‘Very Bad Things,’ ‘Broken Arrow,’ ‘Zoolander,’ and ‘Heathers’ to his credit. His more recent performances include Vic in the psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice,’ starring Channing Tatum, Charles in the A24 movie ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,’ featuring Rose Byrne, and Harry Morgan in Paramount+’s ‘Dexter: Original Sin.’ We will next see him in David Leitch’s heist thriller feature ‘How to Rob a Bank,’ also starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson, Tati Gabrielle, and John C. Reilly.

Dacre Montgomery is best known for playing Billy Hargrove in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and Jason Scott/Red Ranger in the 2017 live-action ‘Power Rangers’ movie. He also portrayed Hollywood producer/director Steve Binder in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ featuring Austin Butler as Elvin Presley. His latest performances include Richard Hall in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ and Arthur Spevak in the horror flick ‘Faces of Death.’ He will make his directorial debut with the movie ‘The Engagement,’ expected to arrive in 2026, in which he will also star. It is about two couples who meet at an island beach house for a celebration, but their relationships unravel when conflicting memories of a past event surface.

Nell Tiger Free is known for playing Anna in ‘Broken,’ Margaret Daino in ‘The First Omen,’ and Savannah in ‘Wonderwell.’ Up next for her is Jaume Collet-Serra’s action thriller feature ‘Cliffhanger,’ co-starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan. Abbey Lee has movies like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ where we saw her as the Dad, ‘The Neon Demon,’ where she played Sarah, ‘Gods of Egypt,’ where she featured as Anat, the Goddess of Warfare, and Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ movies, where she was seen as Marigold. As far as shows are concerned, she has starred in ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘Black Rabbit,’ among others. Lukas Gage is a common face in TV shows, having played characters like Adam Pratt in Netflix’s ‘You,’ Dillon in ‘The White Lotus,’ and Tyler Clarkson in ‘Euphoria,’ to name a few. Movies he has starred in include ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline,’ ‘Road House,’ ‘Smile 2,’ ‘Rosebush Pruning,’ ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ and ‘Voicemails for Isabelle.’

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