Lily James’ journey began with her roles in the TV shows ‘Just William’ and ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl,’ after which she gained widespread recognition as Lady Rose Aldridge in ‘Downton Abbey.’ Her film career took off in 2012 with her performances in ‘Wrath of the Titans’ and ‘Fast Girls.’ However, it was her enchanting portrayal of Cinderella in Disney’s 2015 live-action adaptation of the fairy tale that earned her global stardom. In 2020, James took on the challenging role of Mrs. de Winter in ‘Rebecca’ and later stepped into the shoes of Pamela Anderson for the 2022 miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy.’ The actress has left an indelible mark on both the small and big screens, showcasing her exceptional acting talents and versatility, and she is going to continue to do so in her future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Lily James.

1. The Angry Birds Movie 3 (December 23, 2026)

The third installment of the ‘Angry Birds’ animated film franchise is in the works, with James roped in to voice new characters, along with Keke Palmer, Emma Myers, Marcello Hernandez, Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Walker Scobell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Anna Cathcart, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, and Psalm West. The returning voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Rachel Bloom as Silver, and Danny McBride as Bomb. Helmed by John Rice and based on a story by Thurop Van Orman, ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ has completed post-production and will be released on December 23, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo (2026)

Takashi Miike’s thriller film ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’ stars James, Gionna Daddio, Liv Morgan, and Shun Oguri. The story revolves around a gambling-addicted Tokyo cop (Oguri) and an FBI agent (James), as they search for a politician’s daughter (Morgan), who is missing. Meanwhile, a mysterious killer operating in the yakuza underworld watches their every move. The Neon-backed feature film has completed post-production and will be released in September 2026. You can watch the teaser trailer here. The movie will be released in Japan on October 23, 2026. A 2026 US release date is awaited.

3. The Liberation (January 8, 2027)

Post-production is underway for Guy Nattiv’s mystery drama ‘The Liberation.’ The movie stars James, Carrie Coon, Bella Ramsey, Odessa Young, Siobhan Williams, Sharon Taylor, and Caitlin Stryker. The story is set in the 1980s and follows a woman named Rita (Coon), who is entranced by a mesmerizing leader (James) of the Harmonia commune and renounces her family for the same. Her daughters, Ella (Ramsey) and Jo (Young), put everything on the line to visit their mother and bring her back home. Nattiv and Noa Berman-Herzberg wrote the screenplay. The film will be making its world premiere at the 2026 Telluride Film Festival in September before being released by Bleecker Street in December for an awards-qualifying run, followed by a theatrical release on January 8, 2027.

4. Cliffhanger (February 24, 2027)

Jaume Collet-Serra’s action-adventure thriller film ‘Cliffhanger’ is a reboot of the 1993 film starring Sylvester Stallone. It centers on a mountain guide, and his daughter’s alpine climbing business in the Italian Alps faces a tragic event, forcing them to confront and overcome adversity as dangerous foes emerge, unleashing chaos. Ana Lily Amirpour wrote the story, based on which Mark Bianculli penned the script. James stars alongside Pierce Brosnan, Nell Tiger Free, Bruno Gouery, Franz Rogowski, and Assaad Bouab. The film has completed post-production and will be released on February 24, 2027.

5. Subversion (TBA)

James, Chris Hemsworth, and Michael Peña will star in the Amazon MGM Studios-backed action flick ‘Subversion,’ helmed by Patrick Vollrath. The story, penned by Andrew Ferguson, follows a naval commander who is blackmailed into piloting a submarine with dangerous cargo across international waters. The cast also includes Teresa Palmer, Joe Cole, Damon Herriman, David Wenham, Robert John Burke, Alex Meraz, and Simone Kessell. Post-production is underway.

6. Seasons (TBA)

James will star in an upcoming horror feature titled ‘Seasons’ (FKA ‘My Wife and I Bought a Ranch…’). Hancock adapted the script from a viral horror short story by Matt & Harrison Query. Drew Hancock is the director. The plot follows a husband and wife who buy their dream ranch only to discover the land is alive with ancient spirits, and survival means submitting to increasingly disturbing rituals. The cast also includes Elizabeth McGovern, Ron Perlman, Jack Reynor, Wes Studi, and Dane DiLiegro. Filming is underway. The Amazon Prime Video awaits a release date.

7. Photo Booth (TBA)

James will star alongside Rupert Friend and Raffey Cassidy in the thriller drama ‘Photo Booth,’ helmed by Lloyd and Spencer Harvey. The story follows James as Jean Bouchet, who chose her career as a performance artist over bearing children. Her marriage becomes complicated when her husband Ben (Friend) reveals he had a one-night stand with Millie (Cassidy), a young, free-spirited woman who is now pregnant. Surprisingly, Jean invites Millie home and offers her financial support in exchange for the baby. The film has yet to enter production and is awaiting a release date.

8. Let the Evil Go West (TBA)

Lily James will star alongside Sebastian Stan in Christian Tafdrup’s horror thriller film ‘Let the Evil Go West.’ The plot follows a railroad worker who finds fortune and subsequently experiences disturbing visions, driving him to madness. His wife believes an evil presence has attached itself to their family. The plot centers on their haunting ordeal. The film is in the pre-production stage, and a release date is awaited.

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