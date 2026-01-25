Austin Butler: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

Austin Butler rose to fame with his performance as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ which came out in 2019. A testimony to his talent is the range of movies he went on to star in. He played Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis,’ a sadistic and feral warrior in ‘Dune: Part Two,’ a conflicted motorcycle club member in ‘The Bikeriders,’ a cult leader in ‘Eddington,’ and an alcohol-addicted bartender on the run from gangsters in ‘Caught Stealing.’ With a suavity that he carries both on and off screen, Butler never stops to charm, be it while channeling a Rock and roll icon or helping Emma Stone get rid of an irritating bee at the Cannes Film Festival. Here are the actor’s upcoming movies and shows.

1. Miami Vice (August 6, 2027)

Butler will star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Joseph Kosinski’s feature reboot of ‘Miami Vice.’ Jordan will play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Butler will play James “Sonny” Crockett. The movie is based on the 1980s TV series, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida. The story, penned by Dan Gilroy and Eric Warren Singer, explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami and is inspired by the first season of the landmark television series that influenced it. The Universal movie is in pre-production, and details regarding the rest of the cast and production are awaited. It will be released on August 6, 2027.

2. Enemies (TBA)

Butler will feature alongside Jeremy Allen White, Anna Sawai, and Charles Parnell in Henry Dunham’s crime drama ‘Enemies.’ Written by Dunham, the story follows a solitary hitman whose latest mission draws a detective’s attention, leading them both to discover unexpected similarities. The A24 feature has reached post-production and awaits a release date.

3. American Speed (TBA)

Butler and Tom Holland will star in the Amazon MGM Studios sports drama film ‘American Speed.’ Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt wrote the script, which is based on the true story of the Whittington brothers- three historically famous race car drivers, two of whom were part of the 1980s IMSA scandal. Several drivers were charged with financing their racing activities with proceeds from drug smuggling, money laundering, or tax evasion. The film is in pre-production and has yet to find a director.

4. Heat 2 (TBA)

Butler will star alongside Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Adam Driver in Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to Mann’s cult movie ‘Heat,’ starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. If we follow the story in the novel ‘Heat 2,’ co-written by author Meg Gardiner and Mann, there are several timelines that the sequel can explore. One follows a younger version of McCauley (De Niro) and his crew as they pull off daring heists. Another timeline shows what happened to Shihirlis (played by Val Kilmer), the lovelorn thief, in the aftermath of the first movie’s final robbery, and his quest to reunite with his former girlfriend (played by Ashley Judd). One part of the book is set in a lawless South American drug zone, which may be the setting for the sequel. The novel also introduces an overarching bad guy named Otis Wardell, a murderer and rapist. Mann wrote the screenplay for the sequel. The movie is expected to start filming in summer 2026 and will be shot across Chicago, Los Angeles, Paraguay, and some parts of Singapore. A release date for the Amazon MGM Studios project is awaited.

5. City on Fire (TBA)

Butler will star in the crime drama ‘City on Fire,’ which Matt Ross will direct. The movie is based on Don Winslow‘s best-selling crime novel of the same name, which Justin Kuritzkes has adapted for the screen. The story focuses on two criminal empires – one Irish, the other Italian – that control all of Rhode Island and have led a peaceful, lucrative existence until a modern-day Helen of Troy tears them apart and starts a brutal war. The main character, Danny Ryan (Butler), is forced to grow from a street soldier into a ruthlessly efficient leader to protect his friends, his family, and the home he loves. Fighting the Mafia, the local cops, and the feds, Danny is out to build a dynasty or will die trying. Filming has yet to begin.

6. The Barrier (TBA)

Butler has been cast in the sci-fi feature ‘The Barrier,’ based on the short story by MacMillan Hedges, who also adapted it for the screen. While the plot is under wraps, the movie deals with time travel. Edward Berger will direct. The 20th Century Fox feature has yet to begin production, and details regarding the rest of the cast are awaited.

7. Untitled American Psycho Feature Adaptation (TBA)

Butler is rumored to be cast as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino‘s new interpretation of the book ‘American Psycho’ by Bret Easton Ellis. It is not a remake of the Christian Bale-starrer and will offer a new interpretation of the book. Scott Z. Burns adapted the screenplay. Production has yet to begin.

