Where was Elvis (2022) Filmed?

‘Elvis’ follows the titular celebrity icon through an extravagant journey spanning almost three decades. Tracing Elvis Presley’s life from childhood through his meteoric rise to fame and eventual slow decline, the film encompasses a veritable Hollywood saga. Fittingly, the director who brought ‘Moulin Rouge!‘ to life is the one that lead this enterprise. Baz Luhrmann’s directorial touch means that the film is visually splendid.

The film’s backdrop features a detailed recreation of America in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Many of the locations look quite authentic on screen, as does The King’s opulent lifestyle. If you’re curious about whether the locations used to film are actually spots where the actual icon spent time, we’ve got news for you! Lets take a look at the filming locations of ‘Elvis.’

Elvis Filming Locations

The film is set across states that Elvis spent significant portions of his life in. From Tupelo, Mississippi, where he spent his childhood, to his death in Memphis, Tennesse, the story takes place in a number of locations. It may come as a surprise, then, that filming for the project was carried out entirely in Australia. In addition to shooting on location, the production also shot a good number of scenes in the studio.

Principal photography began in January 2020 but was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tom Hanks, who essays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, also tested positive for the infection. Filming reportedly resumed on September 23, 2020, and wrapped up in March 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the movie to life.

Gold Coast, Australia

Much of the filming took place in the city of Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. In fact, there were plans to shoot the entire project in Gold Coast, from start to finish, meaning that the film was almost entirely shot in and around the city. A variety of locations were dressed up to look like vintage American backdrops.

In fact, much of the film’s post-production was also carried out in Gold Coast. Luhrman, who hails from Australia, shifted the headquarters of his production company, Bazmark Productions, to a neighborhood called Miami in the city. He later noted how filming in a city is one thing, but the radical decision to finish the post-production in Gold Coast as well showed just how much the production team enjoyed working there. On multiple occasions, the director brought attention to the city’s creative energy and its potential for filmmaking.

Much of the film was also shot in the nearby Village Roadshow Studios, which are located on Entertainment Road in Gold Coast’s Oxenford neighborhood. Stage 5 of the vast production facility was one of the many areas that were used to recreate scenes from Elvis’ story. Most notably, sections of his iconic Memphis home, Graceland, were also recreated in the studio.

The house was especially dear to Elvis, and he spent a lot of time there. It is also the place where he died. The filmmakers apparently spent time in the real house researching how to recreate it in Australia for filming. Ultimately, ‘Elvis’ comes together through a mix of studio filming and clever location scouting. The tumultuous crowds seen thronging around The King in multiple scenes seem to be a result of partial special effects, considering the film was shot while the effects of the pandemic were being heavily felt and social distancing was strictly enforced.

