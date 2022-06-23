Is Elvis Based on a True Story?

‘Elvis’ follows the rise to fame and larger-than-life career of celebrity icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The multi-decade story is told from the perspective of his enigmatic and scheming manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), and explores the relationship between the two. The narrative also delves into Elvis’ relationship with Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) and how their romance evolves as he shoots up to fame.

The film clearly draws from the real-life celebrity of the same name, but how much does it get right? There is a lot that the film puts forward about its namesake’s tumultuous life. Let’s take a look at how much of ‘Elvis’ is based on a true story.

Is Elvis a True Story?

Yes, ‘Elvis’ is based on a true story. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film dramatizes the life of the real Elvis Presley and details many of the most notable moments of his career. The story also charts the lives of Priscilla Presley and Tom Parker with relative accuracy, especially in relation to Elvis. The only one still alive among the three people that influence the film’s central characters is Priscilla Presley. After viewing an advance screening, she said that people will leave the film understanding a little more about Elvis’ journey.

Priscilla’s glowing review of the film is perhaps as close to a stamp of accuracy as any that the film can get. However, it is important to note that while the film presents an accurate broader narrative, smaller details and individual events have been embellished for dramatic purposes. Luhrman stated that this film is more grounded than his previous period piece, ‘Moulin Rouge!‘ and that he relied on historical accuracy for the story, making it more accessible to audiences. However, the director also pointed out that ‘Elvis’ aims to depict the broader American landscape of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, which is why he doesn’t consider it to be a biopic.

Be that as it may, the film still encompasses over two decades of Elvis’ life, starting from his childhood to his meteoric rise and eventual decline. Since the story is largely told from Tom’s perspective, Elvis’s career as a musician and, later, as a movie star form the core of the narrative. Many details about his early days are accurate, like the time spent in a higher-income black neighborhood in Tupelo, Mississippi. Attending gospel church meetings there led to Elvis getting inspired by gospel music.

Most notably, the film tries to untangle the complicated relationship between the icon and his manager. It features a slightly fictionalized first meeting between Elvis and Tom in which the former nervously performs on stage at a carnival. Seeing the reaction of a young girl fan, Tom becomes convinced of the young musician’s showmanship. In real life, Tom was already an established manager in the music industry when he met Elvis backstage after a show in October 1954. A tumultuous but highly successful relationship between the manager and the rising star ensued. However, it was later revealed that Tom had enriched himself by charging Elvis ludicrously high fees for years.

Seen in totality, the film serves as an introduction to Elvis, outlining his life and the most significant moments therein. Perhaps in order to attract younger audiences who do not know Elvis’ story, the film occasionally takes some pretty vibrant artistic license. Dramatic scenes that embellish history include the part where Bobby Kennedy is assassinated during the taping of one of Elvis’ shows. This was also not the case in real life.

Ultimately, ‘Elvis’ is a sort of “greatest hits” story about the iconic musician. It serves as a wildly entertaining introduction to Elvis Presley’s journey, told from the perspective of his enigmatic manager, Tom, who also makes for an intriguing character. The dramatic embellishments and departures from historical timelines are fittingly used to make the onscreen depiction all the more entertaining while getting across the general idea of what happened. The story of ‘Elvis’ remains true to its namesake star’s journey, provided you don’t go looking for too many facts.

