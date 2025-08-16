List of All Leonardo DiCaprio Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and producer Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio began his on-screen career as a child, appearing in television commercials and sitcoms before getting his breakthrough on the big screen in 1993. With two releases in the same year, ‘This Boy’s Life’ and ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’ Leonardo became a favorite among critics. He was shot into global stardom three years later, with ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ followed by ‘Titanic,’ opposite his best friend, Kate Winslet. Unwilling to be boxed into the romantic lead stereotype, Leonardo went on to star in a variety of genres, such as ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Aviator,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’ In addition to the numerous accolades won for his work, he has been appointed Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters in France. A social activist, Leonardo has also been recognized as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. If you are looking forward to exploring films starring Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, a professor of astronomy whose grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a large comet heading straight for Earth. With the size of the comet being large enough to trigger a mass extinction, the scientists panic and rush to inform the authorities to take immediate action. However, their desperation to relay the urgency of the situation is met with indifference by President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill). The involvement of selfish tech billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) further complicates the situation. You can watch the sci-fi political satire black comedy here.

1. The Departed (2006)

An English remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film ‘Infernal Affairs,’ Martin Scorsese’s directorial ‘The Departed’ also takes inspiration from the real-life Boston Winter Hill Gang. The narrative revolves around South Boston police officer Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrating the criminal organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). While he works his way around the criminal underbelly to dig out buried secrets, career criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) goes undercover at the police department and reports back to his syndicate bosses. Soon, both the criminal and the police become aware of a mole in their midst and attempt to flush them out. Stream the crime thriller film here.

