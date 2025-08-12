List of All Harrison Ford Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford made his screen debut in 1966, and after appearing in a number of smaller roles, got his breakthrough as Han Solo in George Lucas’ 1977 film ‘Star Wars.’ The movie spawned one of the most successful franchises in history, with Harrison reprising his role for multiple projects. His stardom was also aided by playing the titular lead in the ‘Indiana Jones‘ film series, as well as Rick Deckard in the ‘Blade Runner‘ franchise. These roles, along with those in films like ‘Patriot Games’ and ‘Clear and Present Danger,’ solidified his place as an action hero in the industry. Over the decades, Harrison has starred in movies from a wide range of genres, including ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ ‘Working Girl,’ ‘Air Force One,’ ‘Cowboys & Aliens,’ ‘The Age of Adaline,’ and ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ A licensed pilot and environmental activist, he has received numerous accolades over the years and has been honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award, Cecil B. DeMille Award, Honorary César, and Honorary Palme d’Or awards. If you wish to check out his works on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. American Graffiti (1973)

Directed by George Lucas, ‘American Graffiti’ is a coming-of-age story set in Modesto, California, in 1962. A study of the cruising and early rock ‘n’ roll cultures popular among youngsters at the time, the film tells the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures through the night as they drive through the streets on the last summer night before college. Harrison Ford stars in the film as Bob Falfa, an out-of-town street racer who becomes a challenge for John Milner (Paul Le Mat), who is locally known as the king of the street races. You can watch the cult classic film here.

1. The Devil’s Own (1997)

Helmed by Alan J. Pakula, ‘The Devil’s Own’ is set around New York Police Department officer Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford), who allows visiting Irishman Rory Devaney (Brad Pitt) to stay at his family residence as a favor to his friend. Though he initially comes across as a shy young man, Rory soon charms his way to becoming a favorite of the family. However, when Tom and his wife, Sheila (Margaret Colin), face intruders while entering their home one day, he makes the shocking discovery that Rory is a member of the Irish Republican Army who is stockpiling guns and cash at his home. His trip to the country is part of a plot to smuggle armaments into Dublin. The knowledge leaves Tom conflicted about his duties, and he feels compelled to stop his guest. You can stream the action thriller here.

