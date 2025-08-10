4 Best Morgan Freeman Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Morgan Freeman has pursued an acting career since the 1960s, working in theaters and appearing as extras on films. He first gained recognition from the 1971 television show ‘The Electric Company.’ In the same year, he made his first credited feature film appearance in ‘Who Says I Can’t Ride a Rainbow!’ Over the following decades, Morgan has starred in movies across a very wide range of genres, earning both critical fame and commercial success. Some of them include ‘Driving Miss Daisy,’ ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ ‘Se7en,’ and ‘The Bucket List.’ He is also known for taking up smaller supporting roles, such as GOD in ‘Bruce Almighty,’ and Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan‘s ‘The Dark Knight‘ trilogy.

His distinctive voice has led to Morgan narrating a number of documentaries, such as ‘Through the Wormhole’ and ‘Life on Our Planet.’ In addition to receiving numerous accolades, he has been honored with the Kennedy Center Honor, the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. If you wish to check out movies starring Morgan Freeman on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Now You See Me (2013)

Directed by Louis Leterrier, ‘Now You See Me’ centers around a group of four highly talented magicians known as the Four Horsemen. In their live shows, the group drains the bank accounts of corrupt mega-rich people as part of their performance and distributes the money among the audience members. As people discover the transfer of money to be real, the group comes under investigation, with a federal agent (Mark Ruffalo) and an Interpol detective (Mélanie Laurent) working together to tie them to the incident without admitting magic to be real. Unable to make a headway and desperate to stop the Four Horsemen before their next caper, they turn to famed magic debunker Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman) for help. You can stream the thrilling heist film here.

3. London Has Fallen (2016)

Babak Najafi’s directorial ‘London Has Fallen’ is the second installment of the ‘Has Fallen’ series starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, head of security for US President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart). Following the death of the British Prime Minister, Benjamin, along with the other world leaders, arrive in London to pay their respects. Taking up the golden opportunity, terrorists launch an attack on the city in an attempt to upend the global political landscape. In the chaos that follows, Benjamin gets abducted, and Banner faces all odds to bring the US President back to safety. Morgan Freeman appears in the action thriller as US Vice President Allan Trumbull, who monitors the development from the White House. Watch the film here.

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Following his 2017 film ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ Patrick Hughes returned to direct a sequel, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles of bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid. While Michael is struggling with being unlicensed and under scrutiny, he is pulled back into action by Darius’ extremely volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). Together, they attempt to stop a power-hungry madman (Antonio Banderas) from launching a terror attack on Europe. Morgan Freeman appears in the film as a character who plays an important role in maintaining the delicate balance of power. You can view the film on Netflix.

1. Wanted (2008)

Helmed by Timur Bekmambetov, ‘Wanted’ revolves around Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy), a 24-year-old who is stuck in a dead-end office job. Following the murder of his estranged father, Wesley finds out that he used to be a member of a secret society of superpowered assassins called the Fraternity. They reach out to Wesley via Fox (Angelina Jolie), who teaches him how to utilize his dormant powers. Wesley is also guided along the way by the Fraternity’s leader, Sloan (Morgan Freeman). Despite being initially thrilled with the new direction that his life has taken, Wesley soon realizes he has become part of something sinister that seemingly does not end well for him. Stream the film here.

