Where Was Se7en Filmed?

David Fincher’s 1995 psychological crime thriller ‘Seven’ (stylized ‘SE7EN’) follows the young detective David Mills (Brad Pitt) and his grizzled partner William Somerset (Morgan Freeman). The two detectives find themselves on the trail of a brutal murderer with a penchant for the seven biblical sins. Each crime scene follows the motif of one of the deadly sins, and the two detectives are drawn into a deep, dark rabbit hole in trying to catch the killer.

The film’s gloomy urban backdrop forms the perfect setting for the morbid story to unfold. Most scenes relay a feeling of doom and gloom, making the killer and his surroundings seem all the more ominous. If you’re curious about where the film is shot, here is the lowdown of all the locations that were used to bring ‘Seven’ to life.

Seven Filming Locations

‘Seven’ was filmed entirely in California despite being set in New York. Multiple locations around Los Angeles and a few neighboring areas were used by the production crew to bring a dark version of New York City to life. For this film, David Fincher wanted to visually and stylistically depict a city that was dirty, violent, polluted, and depressing.

The film was lensed over a period of about 55 days. Principal photography reportedly commenced on December 12, 1994, and wrapped up by February 5, 1995. Let’s take a look at the specific locations that were used for filming.

Los Angeles, California

Much of the film was shot in Los Angeles, California while attempting to pass it off as New York City on screen. The “crime of passion” murder, which is the first crime scene of the movie and the one where detectives Mills and Somerset meet, was shot at 746 South San Pedro Street at Agatha Street near downtown Los Angeles.

Several other spots in the downtown area were also used as filming locations. This includes the Alexandria Hotel at 501 South Spring Street, the Giant Penny Building on 3rd Street & Broadway, and Spring Street Towers at 650 South Spring Street.

Other Los Angeles filming locations included the Pacific Electric Building at 610 South Main Street, the Rosslyn Hotel at 112 West 5th Street, and the Ambassador Hotel at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard. Eagle-eyed audiences can also spot glimpses of the Chester Williams Building at 215 West 5th Street, Hotel Alexandria at 501 South Spring Street, and the Quality Coffee Shop at 1238 West 7th Street in the movie.

The crew also spent time shooting at some lesser-known spots of LA, making it easier to make it seem like New York City. Scenes depicting Wild Bill’s Leather Shop were shot at 123 East 6th Street, while the barbershop seen in the film is Salon Pure on 117 East 6th Street. A few scenes were shot at the Biltmore Hotel Limousine lane located at 530 South Grand Avenue and at 673 Mateo Street.

Even the New York Pizza outlet that we see Somerset and Mills eating at is actually a New York Pizza Express outlet from 6302 Hollywood Boulevard. The building it was in has since been demolished.

Burbank, California

Parts of the film also required studio filming. Unsurprisingly, this was carried out at the legendary Warner Brothers Burbank Studios, which are located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank.

Lancaster, California

Perhaps one of the most iconic scenes (and endings) in psychological crime cinema, the closing scene of ‘Seven’ was shot in Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County. The scene was actually lensed a little outside of the city, on West Avenue just east of 110th Street and west of Lancaster. The arid surroundings and powerlines seen in the closing scene are also seemingly a part of the Mojave Desert.

Read More: Is Se7en Based on a True Story or a Book?