Where Was Bruce Almighty Filmed?

‘Bruce Almighty’ is a 2003 fantasy comedy movie that stars Jim Carrey as Bruce Nolan, an unlucky TV reporter whose shot at the coveted anchorman position gets taken away, after which he complains to the God above that he is not treating him right. Later, God reaches out to him and offers him the chance to try being God himself and see if he can do a better job with his powers. Excited by the prospect, Bruce accepts the offer and begins using his new-found powers for personal and selfish reasons, disregarding all the other responsibilities that come with being God.

The Tom Shadyac directorial features various other talented and renowned actors, including Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall, and Steve Carell. The comedy classic unfolds in Buffalo, New York, as the titular character tries out his God-like abilities in different settings and under different circumstances. Given the inclusion of numerous sites in the backdrop, one will likely wonder where ‘Bruce Almighty’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Bruce Almighty Filming Locations

‘Bruce Almighty’ was filmed in California and New York, specifically in Los Angeles County, San Diego, New York City, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo. According to reports, the principal photography for the Jennifer Aniston starrer took place around August and September 2002. Although the story is based in New York State, most of the filming occurred in California, which stood in for the Empire State quite well. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the comedy movie!

Los Angeles County, California

A major chunk of ‘Bruce Almighty’ was lensed in Los Angeles County, with the production team setting up camp across the county against suitable backdrops. First and foremost, Universal Studios at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City served as the primary production location for the fantasy movie. The filming unit utilized numerous backlots — Brownstone Street, Courthouse Square, Falls Lake, and New York Street — and stages 1, 19, 29, and 41 of the production studio for shooting many pivotal sequences.

Established in 1915, the film studio is home to more than 30 sound stages, production offices, wardrobes, and a number of backlot locations. All these features made it possible for the director and his team to make the studio double for other US locations. The scenes involving Debbie’s (Lisa Ann Walter) house were taped around 1960 La France Avenue in the city of South Pasadena. The lavish restaurant scene involving Tony Bennett, Bruce, and Grace was recorded in The Cicada Restaurant and Club in the James Oviatt Building at 617 South Olive Street in LA.

While the Rykoff Building at 741 Terminal Street in Los Angeles doubled as the old building of OmniPresents, where Bruce regularly meets God, the Shoin building at The Japanese Garden at 6100 Woodley Avenue in Lake Balboa is where the spa scene involving Grace was shot. In addition, Torrance High School at 2200 West Carson Street in Torrance and 1395 Ridge Way in Pasadena are a couple of locations that feature in the comedy film.

San Diego, California

The scene where Bruce is seen frustrated as he wrecks his car and complains to God was taped on North Harbor Drive in the city of San Diego. Situated on the Pacific Ocean coast of Southern California, San Diego is home to many tourist attractions and landmarks, some of which you might even spot in the backdrop of a few scenes. They are Balboa Park, Belmont amusement park, San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and SeaWorld San Diego.

New York City, New York

Reportedly, the director and his team set up camp in New York City to lens a few additional portions for ‘Bruce Almighty.’ Apart from the Jim Carrey starrer, NYC’s locales have been featured in many film projects over the years. Some notable ones include ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,’ ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

Other Locations in New York

Since the story is set in Buffalo, New York, the production team of ‘Bruce Almighty’ traveled to Queen City and recorded several aerial shots, establishing shots, and visual effects plates. Furthermore, several parts of the scene set around Niagara Falls were actually taped on location in the city of Niagara Falls, which is situated in New York’s Niagara County.

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix