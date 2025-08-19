List of All Michael B. Jordan Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting his career as a child model, Michael Bakari Jordan made his way to Hollywood through numerous appearances on television. He got his breakthrough in 2002, starring in ‘The Wire,’ followed by ‘All My Children’ and ‘Friday Night Lights.’ On the big screen, Michael earned commercial success and critical acclaim for all his work with director Ryan Coogler. such as ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Creed,’ and ‘Sinners.’ ‘Creed’ is a sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky‘ films, starring Michael in the titular role, which he reprises in the successive sequels. He made his directorial debut in 2023 with the third film in the series, ‘Creed III.’ If you’re looking forward to streaming Michael B. Jordan‘s works on Netflix, the following list should be of help.

2. Love, Death & Robots (2019-)

‘Love, Death & Robots’ is an adult animated anthology series that comprises short episodes telling individual stories which can generally be categorized under the genres of comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy. Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to Terence in the episode ‘Life Hutch’ in Volume 2 of the series. A member of the Nova Squadron of a space-faring army, Terence, and his comrades find their ship damaged after a battle and crash-land on a nearby planet. Terence makes his way to a shelter known as the Life Hutch on the planet, only to be greeted by a malfunctioning robot bent on killing. You can stream the episode along with others in the series here.

1. Raising Dion (2019-2022)

Based on the comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, ‘Raising Dion’ chronicles the experience of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) following the mysterious death of her husband and his father, Mark Warren (Michael B. Jordan). Being a single mother has its challenges, which get amplified as Dion starts demonstrating superhuman abilities. With the help of Mark’s best friend and the kid’s godfather, Pat (Jason Ritter), Nicole tries to help Dion control his gifts as well as hide them so as not to be exploited by other people. You can watch the superhero drama created by Carol Barbee here.

