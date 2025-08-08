4 Best Tom Hardy Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

English actor Edward Thomas Hardy made his screen debut on both television and feature film in 2001, with minor roles in ‘Band of Brothers‘ and ‘Black Hawk Down,’ respectively. His television career included dramatic roles such as ‘The Virgin Queen,’ ‘Oliver Twist,’ ‘Wuthering Heights,’ and ‘Peaky Blinders.’ On the other hand, after appearing in a string of supporting roles, Tom’s turn as a leading man came with movies like ‘Bronson,’ ‘Lawless,’ ‘This Means War,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ and ‘Legend.’ Appearing in both Marvel and DC comic book movies, he plays the antihero in Venom in the first, and appears as the villain Bane for the latter in Christopher Nolan‘s ‘The Dark Knight Rises‘. If you’re looking forward to checking out the works of Tom Hardy on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Set in the aftermath of the Great War, ‘Peaky Blinders’ is created by Steven Knight. It tells the story of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his brothers, who return to Birmingham as veterans and start running a protection racket in the city. However, Shelby seeks to create an empire whose borders extend far beyond the city. To achieve this, he is willing to take care of anyone who gets in his way. Tom Hardy stars in the show from the second season onward as Alfred “Alfie” Solomons, head of the Jewish Gang who runs a distillery in Camden Town under the guise of a bakery. You can stream the period crime drama here.

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In the post-apocalyptic future following the collapse of civilization, water becomes a coveted resource. The tyrannical Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) enslaves the apocalypse survivors of his region inside the desert fortress called the Citadel. Deciding to rebel against the despot, warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) attempts to escape with his five wives, and makes an alliance with former captive Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to help her in her objective. What follows is a thrilling high-speed chase through the wasteland, as Furiousa and Max ride the massive armored truck War Rig toward freedom. Helmed by George Miller, you can watch the fourth installment of the ‘Mad Max’ franchise here.

2. Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Directed by Kelly Marcel, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is the final installment in the ‘Venom’ trilogy within the Sony Spider-Man Universe. Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has bonded with the titular alien symbiote, and is finally coming to terms with their partnership in fighting crime and meting out their own brutal brand of justice. However, when the creator of the symbiotes, Knull, sends another monster of his creation to kill them, the duo prepare for a final stand to save everyone and everything that they love. Stream the film on Netflix.

1. Havoc (2025)

‘Havoc’ follows Patrick Walker (Tom Hardy), a homicide detective on the payroll of corrupt politician Lawrence Beaumont (Forest Whitaker). Fighting to prevent the criminal underworld from taking over the reins of his city, Patrick finds himself being chased by a vengeful crime syndicate as well as his fellow policemen when he attempts to rescue Lawrence’s estranged son after a botched drug deal. Barreling through the city with his life at stake, Patrick uncovers a much larger web of corruption and conspiracy under the surface. You can stream Gareth Evans’ directorial here.

