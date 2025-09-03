Timothée Chalamet: All Upcoming Movies in 2025 and 2026

Timothée Chalamet has masterfully balanced mainstream appeal and artistic depth in recent years. With a moving breakout performance as an LGBTQ+ character in ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ he slowly and steadily garnered international acclaim with his roles in ‘Little Women,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Wonka,’ and ‘A Complete Unknown.’ As he progresses in his promising career, we bring you his upcoming movies and TV shows that are bound to get you hyped up.

1. Marty Supreme (December 25, 2025)

Timothée Chalamet will star alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion in Josh Safdie’s sports comedy drama ‘Marty Supreme.’ Reportedly based on ping-pong player Marty Reisman, the story follows a young man named Marty Mauser (Chalamet) who has a dream and goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. The cast also includes Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, and Abel Ferrara. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on December 25, 2025. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Denis Villeneuve is currently helming the production of ‘Dune: Part Three.’ The story will have Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides/Muad’dib, bring to fruition an ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among men. We will also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho. Ida Brooke will star as the character Ghanima, while Robert Pattinson is rumored to play a character named Scytale. Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts adapted the screenplay from Frank Herbert’s novel. The movie will be released on December 18, 2026.

3. High Side (TBA)

Chalamet has been roped in for James Mangold’s feature film ‘High Side.’ The actor will play a former MotoGP racer, whose career ended due to a crash, and he is haunted by a family legacy of abandonment. He runs a garage and tends to his drug addict father. When the latter dies, his urge for racing pulls him back into the world of high-speed risks and extreme danger. How? He is recruited by his estranged brother, on the run from the FBI, for a series of bank robberies on superbikes. The film is written by Jaime Oliveira, who based it on his original, unpublished story. Chalamet is the only revealed cast member. ‘High Side’ has yet to begin production and awaits more details.

