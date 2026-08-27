James McAvoy to Star in Ben Wheatley’s ‘Fear The Reaper’

James McAvoy has been cast in Ben Wheatley’s next feature, titled ‘Fear the Reaper.’ The Thunder Road Pictures project is in active development and is slated for production in London, United Kingdom. While the plot is under wraps, the title does point toward a dark, possibly horror, drama. Further details regarding production and the rest of the cast are awaited.

Considering the movie will delve into dark themes, if not directly address horror, James McAvoy is no stranger to the genre. Some of his most compelling and well-known performances include 23 dissociative identities in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ and ‘Glass’; Paddy in James Watkins’s ‘Speak No Evil’; and Bruce “Robbo” Robertson in Jon S. Baird’s ‘Filth.’ All these performances show the BAFTA-nominated actor tapping into his dark side, enhancing the unhinged charm of the characters, and showcasing his skills as an actor. McAvoy’s latest movies include Jamie Adams’s psychological thriller movie ‘Mind Trap’ and ‘California Schemin’,’ which he also directed. We will next see him in Paul Andrew Williams’s supernatural thriller movie ‘Faith,’ co-starring Erin Doherty, Robert Schwentke’s psychological thriller movie ‘Control,’ also featuring Julianne Moore, and ‘Meantime,’ a Sky adaptation of Frankie Boyle’s eponymous novel. The show, currently undergoing production, also stars Benedict Wong, Mark Bonnar, and Christopher Eccleston.

Ben Wheatley has directed movies like ‘High-Rise,’ a sci-fi thriller starring Tom Hiddleston, the action comedy flick ‘Free Fire,’ featuring Cillian Murphy, Brie Larson, and Sharlto Copley, the romantic thriller ‘Rebecca,’ co-starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ with Jason Statham, and, most recently, the Bob Odenkirk starrer action comedy ‘Normal.’ Wheatley’s horror projects include the sci-fi horror flick ‘In the Earth,’ about a scientist and a park ranger who encounter a sinister entity while investigating an unspecified pandemic, and the psychological horror movie ‘Kill List,’ about an ex-soldier-turned hitman who encounters a sinister rural cult.

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