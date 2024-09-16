10 Horror Movies Like Speak No Evil You Must See

James Watkins’ psychological horror film ‘Speak No Evil‘ sets a perfect trap for the audience to walk into alongside the protagonists. The Dalton family, comprising of a young couple, Louise and Ben, and their daughter Agnes, cross paths with another family, Paddy, Ciara, and their mute son, Ant. After their pleasant run-in, the Daltons find themselves invited to enjoy their weekend by vacationing in the countryside with their other family. However, as they spend more and more time with Paddy and Ciara—and their eerie eccentricities—the idyllic holiday starts turning into a cresting nightmare.

The film features a slowly building pressure cooker situation that finds the Daltons thrust into a fight for their lives. As the story spans multiple horror genres, its narrative seamlessly dives into themes of self-fueled entrapments and explores the horrifying ways in which one’s conventional civility can be capitalized upon. Therefore, if the Daltons’ tale has left you eager for more gripping stories, here are some choices you might like!

10. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Directed by Halina Reijn, ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ blends humor with horror and presents a captivating dark comedy about a group of teenagers and their unsettling misadventure. As Sophie takes her new girlfriend, Bee, to a party in a luxurious mansion, the shy newcomer remains nervous about meeting her partner’s friends. However, as the infamous party at David’s house unravels, inciting a murder-mystery game of who’s-the-killer, first impressions become the least of Bee’s worries. Stuck in the middle of nowhere, the young adults realize they have an actual killer in their midst, paving the way for chaos and mayhem.

People who enjoyed the cat-and-mouse aspect of the chase between Paddy, Ciara, and the Daltons will find the premise of this film equally riveting. Still, as both stories unfold with similar elements—a remote location, a crazed killer, and a group of survivors— ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ retains enough separation from ‘Speak No Evil’ to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

9. Blink Twice (2024)

Zoë Kravitz’s psychologically titillating thriller film, ‘Blink Twice,’ gleans its horror from the consistently unsettling reality unfolding around the protagonists. Frida is a cocktail waitress who crosses paths with Slater King, a filthy rich tech genius, who invites her and her friend, Jess, to his extravagant island for a vacation. As the two friends seize the opportunity at once, they land in the middle of never-ending decadent pleasure, surrounded by like-minded party-goers. However, things take a baffling turn once Frida begins noticing the abnormal reality of the never-ending party, which is starting to look more like a trap by the second.

‘Blink Twice’ equips the same idea of a seemingly harmless invitation that turns into an unnerving trap, which forms the base premise of ‘Speak No Evil.’ Yet, this film expands upon it with its ambitious premise that opens up avenues for higher stakes. As such, if you enjoyed the Daltons’ fight for survival in ‘Speak No Evil,’ then you might enjoy this film too.

8. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Based on an eponymous novel by Lionel Shriver, Lynne Ramsay’s ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ charts a tale about a peculiar mother-son relationship that inexplicably dissolves into their nightmarish demise. The film follows Eva Khatchadourian, an author who retires to an underwhelming domestic life after she and her husband, Franklin, have a child together. Nevertheless, instead of the magic of motherhood, the former author finds herself in a tricky predicament as she repeatedly fails to form a bond with her son, Kevin. As the years pass, Kevin’s indiscretions toward his mother grow, turning him unnervingly wicked.

‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ presents a measured descent into immorality that is bound to remind the viewers of the troublesome reveals in ‘Speak No Evil.’ Furthermore, it brings a fascinating exploration of the psychology of an antagonist and his victim that may become an appealing factor to fans who enjoy the unraveling of Paddy’s character.

7. The Visit (2015)

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Visit‘ is a found-footage horror film that perfectly captures the slow-creeping realization of doom as characters fall victim to their own damning mistakes. The story centers around two young kids, Becca and Tyler, who prepare for a first meeting with their estranged grandparents on a week-long vacation at their house. Unbeknownst to their mother, the siblings have actually made the decision to document their visit and find out the reason behind the bad blood between their mother and her parents. Nonetheless, feuds of the past become the least of the kids’ worries as they uncover the dark secrets about their grandparents.

Much like the Daltons in ‘Speak No Evil,’ Becca and Tyler also fall into an unfavorable predicament due to otherwise innocent slip-ups that end up threatening their lives. For the same reason, viewers will find a similar sense of dread associated with this film’s central protagonists as the one found in the latter film.

6. The Feast (2021)

Directed by Lee Haven Jones, ‘The Feast’ is a Welsh horror movie that charts an unsettling story about a dinner party hosted by a wealthy family in the Welsh mountains. Cadi, a woman from the local village, gets hired to help with Glenda and Gywn’s upcoming dinner party, attended by their kids and two other guests. Before the party, the woman finds herself befriending the wealthy couple’s young son, Guto, as she peeks behind the curtains and witnesses the disturbing reality of the family. Naturally, as the dinner is set, the mystery behind the family builds, leading to unexpected avenues.

The film features a central source of intrigue—Glenda and Gywn—a suspicious couple with shifty narratives that remain reminiscent of Paddy and Ciara from ‘Speak No Evil.’ Therefore, both films rely on building apprehension that stems from characters who aren’t quite what they seem.

5. The Lodge (2019)

‘The Lodge,’ directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, is a psychological horror film that traps its central characters in a remote location, compelling them to fight for their survival in isolation. Grace Marshall was brought up in an extremist cult and emerged as the sole survivor of a mass suicide. Nevertheless, in her adult life, she’s moving forward with her fiancé, Richard Hall. As a result, she finds herself spending the holidays with her partner and his two kids, Aiden and Mia, at the family lodge in a scarce holiday village.

However, as an emergency takes Richard away from the new tentative family, a series of bizarre events directly becomes a threat to Grace and the kids’ survival. ‘The Lodge’ mirrors ‘Speak No Evil’ in its distant and isolated setting, which enhances the horror elements in both narratives. Furthermore, both films cast young kids in the central role in compelling ways, which might appeal to fans of the latter.

4. Fresh (2022)

Directed by Mimi Cave, ‘Fresh’ is a psychological horror film that disguises itself as an idyllic rom-com before revealing its staggeringly messed up reality. The film follows Noa, a young woman who is sick of dealing with the nuisances of modern online dating and the plethora of unappealing men it has to offer. Therefore, after an unexpected meeting with Steve in a grocery store aisle, she can’t help but take a chance at romance. Thus, as the sparks fly, Noa finds herself agreeing to a getaway with the charming man. Needless to say, the same results in a horrifying revelation for the woman, who realizes the chilling reality of a fresh affair.

‘Fresh’ and ‘Speak No Evil’ share their nucleus of villains hidden in plain sight who meticulously lure unwitting protagonists into danger. As such, this film would make for the perfect next watch for viewers who are seeking a similar rush to the latter film with drastically different packaging.

3. You’ll Never Find Me (2023)

Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell’s directorial debut, ‘You’ll Never Find Me,’ is a horror thriller that aims to subvert the audience’s expectations in the best possible way. The film revolves around Patrick, a man who lives alone in a remote trailer park house. One fateful night, a cataclysmic storm brings a young woman looking for shelter to his door. As the two take cover in the small home together, the Visitor uncovers uncanny truths about Patrick but finds herself unable to leave his company. Thus, a quiet battle simmers between the two indoors as the storm crests outside. ‘You’ll Never Find Me’ builds upon the idea of a killer setting their trap by relying on social conventions of courtesy—a concept that fans of ‘Speak No Evil’ will find thrilling. However, the unexpected twists and turns within its narrative will also keep viewers on their toes, leaving them pleasantly surprised.

2. Crimson Peak (2015)

Guillermo del Toro’s supernatural horror film, ‘Crimson Peak’ crafts a perfectly frightening narrative where the protagonist’s naive, blind faith lands her in the jaws of trouble. The story is set in the Victorian Era and finds Edith Cushing, a young daughter of a wealthy businessman, whose interest in ghosts compels her to dream of becoming an author. However, her fascination with the supernatural becomes a startling reality after she gets caught in a whirlwind romance with the mysterious Thomas Sharpe. After becoming the man’s fresh-faced bride, Edith moves to his strange mansion to live beside her husband and his sister, Lucille—and the world of eldritch secrets their mansion holds.

‘Crimson Peak’ charts its narrative around the same slow build of a noose tightening around an unknowing prey that ‘Speak No Evil’ excels at. Although Thomas and Lucille’s dynamic differs in detail from Paddy and Ciara’s relationship, their unpredictable instability is bound to remind viewers of the latter. Therefore, if you’re looking for another chilling mystery, this movie might be the one for you.

1. It Comes At Night (2017)

‘It Comes At Night,’ directed by Trey Edward Shults, equips an unnerving setting to chart a story about the alarming paranoia that accompanies self-preservative fear. The horror film takes place in a world where an unknown disease has led to society’s collapse. Within this post-apocalyptic reality, Paul keeps his family alive by enforcing unbendable rules within his remote house in the woods. Consequently, a natural threat proposes itself when another family, Will, his wife, Kim, and their young son Andrew, arrive at Paul’s doorstep looking for refuge. As the two families collide, attempting domestic survival in each other’s company, cynic mistrust brews, leading to disastrous results.

Much like ‘Speak No Evil,’ this film also focuses on a battle between two families that gradually brews in a stifling environment. However, instead of directly malicious villains, ‘It Comes At Night’ employs its characters’ predicaments as the central catalyst, further allowing the narrative to scrutinize themes of suspicious hospitality and skeptic company.

