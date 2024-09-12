Speak No Evil: Exploring All Filming Locations

Directed by James Watkins, the psychological thriller movie, ‘Speak No Evil’ follows a married couple, Ben and Louise Dalton, and their daughter Agnes, who befriend a British couple, Paddy and Ciara, during a trip abroad. Invited by them to stay at their country estate, Ben and Louise take them up on their offer, not knowing that their life is about to be upended. Soon after moving in with them for an idyllic vacation, the family starts discovering strange findings as their hosts begin showing a different side that slowly engulfs the whole household in a dark web of deception and secrets.

The film is a remake of the 2022 Danish horror movie, ‘Gæsterne,’ by Christian Tafdrup, where a well-intentioned act of hospitality leads to a genuinely macabre and disturbing tale full of twists and turns. Like the original, the Watkins directorial utilizes a rural and isolated setting to its maximum to elevate the horror in its heart. As such, the movie’s tense and bleak environment plays a pivotal part in building the off-kilter atmosphere that slowly spirals into chaos alongside its inhabitants. To achieve the desired effect, the production crew had to utilize a variety of locations to root the nightmarish scenario in authenticity.

Where Was Speak No Evil Filmed?

‘Speak No Evil’ was filmed in two primary locations: Gloucester, England, and Motovun, Croatia. Both locales added an unspoken silence, weight, and sinister quality to the movie’s setting, which was necessary to heighten its off-putting nature. Principal photography began in May 2023 and was expected to wrap up by July 2023. However, five days before the end of filming, production had to be suspended because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Around mid-November, filming was resumed in England.

Gloucester, England

The county town of Gloucestershire, Gloucester is a city in the South West of England, famed for its Gloucester Cathedral, an ancient Romanesque and Gothic structure that was opened in 1482. Some pivotal scenes of ‘Speak No Evil’ were shot at the impressive establishment situated at 12 College Green. The cathedral was previously utilized during the filming of ‘Harry Potter’ film series as a stand-in for the dark corridors of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In ‘Speak No Evil,’ it serves as a backdrop for a few key scenes that add to the increasing tension and anxiety of the psychological flick.

Other Locations in Gloucestershire, England

Paddy and Ciara’s farm estate, which forms much of the movie’s primary setting, was filmed in Three Way Farms in Gloucestershire, England. It is an ancient farmstead that has been maintained by the same family for many generations. The property is located on the edges of Gloucestershire, where it touches the borders of other counties like Worcestershire and Herefordshire. It has been deliberately kept in a preserved and unmodernized state by a family of two sisters and a brother, which perfectly suited the production team’s needs in ‘Speak No Evil.’ The farm’s rustic and ancient feel only adds to the mystery surrounding Paddy and Ciara’s abode, where secrets lurk in every corridor, room, and barn. Almost all of the film’s most intense sequences occur at the Three Way Farms.

Motovun, Croatia

Filming for ‘Speak No Evil’ also took place in Motovun, a small village in Istria, Croatia. Although the scenic village seems contrasting to the movie’s dark tone, the scenic spots with ancient architecture perfectly encapsulate the vacation vibes the Dalton family embarks upon. As such, some crucial scenes were filmed in the establishments around the village. For instance, the scene where Paddy throws Ant into a swimming pool with him was shot at the Stanzia Vinella, a lodge in the medieval village. It is actually a 400-year-old eco-farmhouse with its own vineyards that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills around Motovun. The production crew also recorded some footage of the Hotel Kaštel at Trg Andrea Antico 7, a 3-star hotel set atop of a hill that appears when the Dalton family has a meal with Paddy and Ciara.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies on Netflix