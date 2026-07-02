Joel Edgerton’s ‘Trigger Point’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in November

‘Trigger Point,’ an 8-episode action crime drama series that Netflix landed in November 2025, is finally getting into production. Filming will take place between November this year and April 2027 across New Jersey and New York. Joel Edgerton has been roped in to star. Harrison Query, who created and wrote the show, is the showrunner, with Jeremy Saulnier directing.

The story follows a group of former Tier One Special Forces Operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld behind the front of a private military contracting firm- and the FBI agent who’s hunting for them. Edgerton will play the lead Red, an ex-Tier One Operator-turned-criminal.

Joel Edgerton, the star of movies like ‘Warrior,’ ‘The King,’ and ‘Boy Erased,’ most recently starred in Charlie Polinger’s thriller drama ‘The Plague’ and the Netflix period film ‘Train Dreams,’ which won several awards and accolades, including the Grand Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival, the Grand Jury Prize at the Calgary International Film Festival, and a Camera d’Or nomination at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. He also shone as Jason Dessen in Apple TV+’s sci-fi show ‘Dark Matter,’ which will be back with Season 2 in August this year.

As far as playing a questionable beholder of the law is concerned, we have seen Edgerton as orc LAPD police officer Nick Jakoby in ‘Bright,’ undercover police officer Mark Frame in ‘The Stranger,’ Detective Malcolm “Mal” Toohey in ‘Felony,’ and corrupt FBI agent John Connolly in ‘Black Mass.’ It remains to be seen how the AACTA recipient approaches the new role.

New York State became the production base for crime action shows like ‘Memory of a Killer,’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ and ‘The Night Agent.’ Similar shows shot in New Jersey include ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘The Enemy Within,’ and ‘Chase Street.’

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