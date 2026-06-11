Sam Worthington and Jason Clarke’s ‘First Warrior’ Starts Filming in Australia in September

Sam Worthington and Jason Clarke’s next feature project will take them to their home ground. The filming of ‘First Warrior’ will take place in Australia starting this September. Warwick Thornton will direct, based on a script by Andrew Dillon and Jon Bell. The synopsis reads: The year is 1788. Under Governor Arthur Phillip, the British land on Australian shores and colonize an inhabited continent that is steeped in over 60,000 years of history and tradition. As colonial oppression blazes across a sacred land, two cultural ideologies collide. Pemulwuy, an Indigenous Warrior, unites the tribes of the Sydney basin and embarks on a 12-year guerrilla-style resistance war against the British Colony. This is the remarkable untold true story of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the survival of his people and for the preservation of his culture.

Sam Worthington is the star of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ movies, having played Jake Sully for years now. His fans also know him as Marcus Wright from ‘Terminator: Salvation’ and Perseus from ‘Clash of the Titans.’ His recent roles include Dawson in David Mackenzie’s thriller movie ‘Relay,’ co-starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James, Trent Gephart in Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1,’ and Joe, a stage actor, in Joshua John Miller’s ‘The Exorcism,’ starring Russell Crowe. We will next see him in Alejandro Monteverde’s biblical drama ‘Zero A.D.’ and Netflix’s Harlan Coben crime series ‘I Will Find You.’ It will premiere on the 18th of this month.

‘Public Enemies’ star Jason Clarke’s latest performances are Frank Remnick in Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Frontier,’ Alex Murdaugh in Hulu’s ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family,’ and Admiral Mark Miller in Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘A House of Dynamite.’ His slate of upcoming projects includes Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2,’ Ben Richardson’s crime drama ‘F.A.S.T.,’ John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place Part III,’ and a Tom McCarthy comedy drama co-starring Tatiana Maslany, Paul Rudd, and Paul Giamatti.

Warwick Thornton’s directorial credits include ‘Samson and Delilah,’ which won the Caméra d’Or at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, the Western drama ‘Sweet Country,’ which received the Platform Prize at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and ‘Wolfram,’ which is about the exploitation of Aboriginal Australian children at the Hatches Creek wolfram field in the Northern Territory. It received a Golden Bear nomination at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. He also directed the fantasy drama ‘The New Boy,’ featuring Cate Blanchett.

Read More: Anne Hathaway’s ‘Fear Not’ Starts Filming in Toronto in October