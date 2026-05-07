Anne Hathaway’s ‘Fear Not’ Starts Filming in Toronto in October

Hollywood North will soon welcome Anne Hathaway. She will film her next drama series in Toronto, a Paramount+ project titled ‘Fear Not.’ Production will begin this October. Bash Doran wrote the story, based on the 2023 Vanity Fair article ‘True Crime, True Faith: The Serial Killer and the Texas Mom Who Stopped Him,’ by Julie Miller. Hathaway is the only revealed cast member yet.

The crime story centers on prolific serial killer Stephen Morin, who was accused of more crimes than Ted Bundy, over 40 murders between 1969 and 1981, and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm (Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped. Morin’s abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn; one that included compassion, prayer, and profound courage. Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety – until Morin received the death penalty.

Anne Hathaway most recently reprised her iconic role as Andrea “Andy” Sachs in David Frankel’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the cult movie ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci also reprised their respective roles. She also played pop icon Mother Mary in David Lowery’s psychological thriller, ‘Mother Mary,’ in which Mary’s long-buried wounds resurface when she reunites with her estranged best friend/former costume designer. As far as the crime genre is concerned, we have seen Hathaway in Barbara Kopple’s ‘Havoc,’ which follows wealthy Los Angeles teenagers who get involved with drug dealers; the heist drama ‘Ocean’s 8;’ Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises;’ and Doug Liman’s ‘Locked Down.’

Among Hathaway’s upcoming projects are Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey,’ a feature adaptation of Greek poet Homer’s epic poem; David Robert Mitchell’s ‘The End of Oak Street,’ centering on a middle-aged man who ends up with a group of eccentric campers while looking for his missing friend; and Michael Showalter’s ‘Verity,’ which is based on the New York Times bestselling psychosexual thriller novel by Colleen Hoover.

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