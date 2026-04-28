Where Was The Devil Wears Prada 2 Filmed?

With David Frankel at the helm, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is the sequel to the 2006 movie titled ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ The workplace comedy-drama movie centers on Miranda Priestly, the founder of Runway, who is trying to keep up with the new media landscape and maintain the success of her brand while nearing retirement. When she faces competition from her former assistant, Emily Charlton, who has now become a rival executive, Miranda reunites with Andy Sachs.

The duo competes for advertising revenue against Emily, who runs a luxury brand that could ensure Runway’s survival. While Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles, Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh also feature in the drama film. The tale of business rivalry unfolds across the bustling streets of the Big Apple and fashion shows, highlighting the cutthroat competition of the fashion industry.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Filming Locations

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ was filmed in New York, New Jersey, and Italy, particularly in New York City, Long Island, Newark, and Lombardy. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel commenced in late June 2025 under the working title ‘Cerulean’ and wrapped up about four months later in October of the same year. In August 2025, during the shooting process, Anne Hathaway fell down a couple of steps of a staircase after her high heel broke. Fortunately, she didn’t sustain any injury and recovered quickly.

New York City, New York

The majority of the filming of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ took place in New York, particularly in several parts of New York City. Several scenes were taped in Manhattan, the cultural and economic hub in the southeastern part of the state. Located on the west side of the borough, the affluent neighborhood of Chelsea served as a shooting site for some shots. To shoot the Met Gala-inspired event in the fashion-themed movie, the production team visited the Upper West Side of Manhattan, specifically the American Museum of Natural History at 200 Central Park West. In August 2025, they also taped scenes in Central Park, the iconic urban space in the heart of the borough, stretching between Central Park West and Fifth Avenue.

In order to maintain continuity and preserve the nostalgia, the team settled on the same townhouse as the original movie while making the decision for Miranda Priestly’s home. Scenes set in her place were shot at the Neo-Renaissance style five-story residence at East 73rd Street in the Upper East Side. Standing tall at 1221 Sixth Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets in Midtown Manhattan, the 1221 Avenue of the Americas also hosted the production of a few scenes. Formerly referred to as the McGraw-Hill Building, the iconic skyscraper likely doubled up as the Elias-Clarke Publications HQ.

Moving on a bit, filming of some of the scenes of the Gala was also conducted at Waldorf Astoria New York, located at 301 Park Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets. A portion of the taping was also conducted in Brooklyn, another borough of NYC, nestled on the western end of Long Island. The Long Island Bar at 110 Atlantic Avenue is another venue that appears in the film. According to reports, a slice of filming was carried out in Long Island in the southeastern part of New York. The cast and crew members of the movie likely utilized the interiors and exteriors of a swanky waterfront estate on Centre Island Road.

Newark, New Jersey

The city of Newark in New Jersey was also chosen to create the visual aesthetic of ‘Devil Wears Prada 2.’ From what we can tell, the Newark Liberty International Airport was seemingly used as a stand-in for John F. Kennedy International Airport during the shooting of a pivotal sequence on September 10, 2025. Several logistical aspects, such as easier permit access and a controlled environment, would have enabled the team to replicate the look of JFK Airport.

Lombardy, Italy

In the final few weeks of the shooting process, the production team of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ also traveled all the way to the Italian region of Lombardy. To be specific, the region’s capital, Milan, served as a prominent shooting site as the cast and crew members, including Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, lensed key portions at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on September 27, 2025. Various streets and shopping destinations also hosted the production of the sequel across the city of Milan, including Piazza del Duomo, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Via Filodrammatici, and Piazza della Scala.

Other popular spots that can be spotted in the movie are Istituto Lombardo Accademia di Scienze e Lettere on Via Borgonuovo, Pinacoteca di Brera on Via Brera, Teatro alla Scala at Via Filodrammatici 2, Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa Milano on Corso di Porta Nuova, and Tiffany & Co. on Via Monte Napoleone. The filming unit also taped pivotal sequences around Lake Como, located north of Milan. In particular, the lavish Villa del Balbiano, situated on Piazza Cardinale Durini in the comune of Ossuccio, makes multiple appearances in the Anne Hathaway starrer.

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