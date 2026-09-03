From her early television performances to her meteoric rise in Hollywood, Julianne Moore has continually captivated audiences with her unparalleled acting prowess. Bursting onto the scene with her compelling role in the soap opera ‘As the World Turns,’ she soon transitioned to the big screen, crafting unforgettable performances across diverse genres. Whether it was her poignant portrayal of an Alzheimer’s patient in ‘Still Alice’ or her foray into franchises like ‘The Hunger Games,’ she has demonstrated a versatility few can match. With every role she undertakes, the anticipation grows. Here’s the list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Julianne Moore.

1. The Debut (December 11, 2026)

Julianne Moore has been roped in for Jesse Eisenberg’s musical comedy feature ‘The Debut.’ She will star alongside Paul Giamatti. The plot, written by Eisenberg, follows a shy woman (Moore) who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director (Giamatti), she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theater production. The cast also includes Bernadette Peters, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, Cara Buono, Lilli Cooper, and Susan Blommaert. The film has completed post-production and will be released on December 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Cry to Heaven (TBA)

Moore will star alongside Adele, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, Hunter Schafer, Colin Firth, and Thandiwe Newton in Tom Ford’s upcoming musical thriller drama ‘Cry to Heaven.’ The story, adapted by Ford from Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, centers on two people: Guido Maffeo, a castrated peasant-turned-opera star, and Tonio Treschi, a noble Venetian betrayed by his family. After being castrated by his half-brother Carlo, Tonio is sent to study music under Guido in Naples. Despite his struggles with identity and revenge, Tonio excels, becoming a renowned soprano and finding solace in love. His journey culminates in a dramatic confrontation with Carlo, leading to Carlo’s death and Tonio’s return to a life of artistic triumph and personal freedom. The stellar cast also includes Paul Bettany, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Owen Cooper, Daryl McCormack, Théodore Pellerin, and Lux Pascal. Post-production is complete, and a release date is awaited.

3. Control (TBA)

Moore will star alongside James McAvoy, Jenna Coleman, and Sarah Bolger in the upcoming action thriller ‘Control’ directed by Robert Schwentke. Based on the podcast ‘Shipworm’ by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the film centers on Dr. Conway (McAvoy), who wakes up one fine day to find a voice in his head making demands. The voice is coming from a mechanical earpiece that was implanted in him while he was sleeping. If he doesn’t follow them, dire consequences await him and his family. Moore’s yet undisclosed character is someone Conway will face. The film co-stars Nick Mohammed, Kyle Soller, and August Diehl. Written by Zack Akers, Andrew Baldwin, and Skip Bronkie, ‘Control’ is currently in post-production and awaiting a release date.

4. The Joy of Sex (TBA)

Filming is underway in London for Sharon Maguire’s biographical rom-com feature ‘The Joy of Sex.’ Written by Maguire and Lise Mayer, the story follows British science professor Alex Comfort, his wife Ruth, and her best friend Jane as their unconventional romantic trio in North London becomes the inspiration for the famous 1970s eponymous sex manual, which was published in 1972 and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, spending 70 weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Moore stars alongside Colin Firth. The rest of the cast includes Laura Linney, David Tennant, Jason Watkins, Vicky Krieps, and Matthew Baunsgard. The Lionsgate movie has yet to get a release date.

5. Untitled Netflix Comedy (TBA)

Moore is cast in a yet-untitled mother-daughter comedy movie at Netflix. Maggie Sheridan has written the script. The story follows a mother (Moore) who panics when her daughter is offered a promotion that would take her across the country. Desperate, she kicks into overdrive trying to find the ideal romantic partner to keep her daughter at home. Further details, including the rest of the cast and production, are awaited.

6. Stone Mattress (TBA)

Moore and Sandra Oh will star in Lynne Ramsay’s thriller movie ‘Stone Mattress.’ Based on a short story by Margaret Atwood, the story is set on a cruise ship in the Arctic. Ramsay and Thomas Townend adapted the screenplay. The project is backed by Amazon Studios and is in pre-production. Details regarding filming are awaited.

7. The Lost Leonardo (TBA)

Andreas Koefoed is teaming up with Moore for an eponymous series based on the 2021 documentary ‘The Lost Leonardo.’ Adapted by Gillian Weeks, it will revolve around a painting called Salvator Mundi, depicting Christ in the Renaissance, that was restored from its crumbling state. It is believed to be Leonardo Da Vinci’s final work, completed around the time of his Mona Lisa. Moore will star as art restorer Dianne Modestini, who painstakingly restored the painting. It was auctioned for $450 million at the New York auction house Christie’s in 2017. Though it is not known for sure who bought it, it is believed that Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince/Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, bought it. The series also delves into the debate of whether the painting is indeed by Da Vinci or a fake. Moore is the only revealed cast member for the time being and will serve as an executive producer. The Studiocanal series has yet to begin production, and a release date is eagerly awaited.

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